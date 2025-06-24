DPH Offers Tips for Beating the Heat as Temperatures Rise

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Jun. 24, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is reminding everyone in South Carolina to take measures to protect themselves from heat-related illnesses as temperatures rise across the state this week.

According to the National Weather Service’s HeatRisk Map, South Carolina will face its first prolonged period of extreme heat of the year this week, leading to major and extreme risk of heat-related impacts.

“As forecasts call for temperatures around 100 degrees, with even higher heat indexes, it’s critical that everyone take measures to protect themselves and their families from heat-related illnesses,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, interim DPH director. “These illnesses can be dangerous, and even deadly, but those risks can be greatly reduced by taking proper precautions.”

There are three stages of heat-related illness:

Heat cramps are painful muscle spasms often occurring in the legs or abdomen. If you experience heat cramps, move to a cool place and drink water. You can also massage and stretch the muscle that’s cramping and apply something cold to the muscle, like an ice pack.

are painful muscle spasms often occurring in the legs or abdomen. If you experience heat cramps, move to a cool place and drink water. You can also massage and stretch the muscle that’s cramping and apply something cold to the muscle, like an ice pack. Heat exhaustion is caused by the loss of large amounts of fluid by sweating, sometimes with excessive loss of salt. The signs of heat exhaustion include the skin feeling cool and clammy or moist, and looking pale or flushed. People with heat exhaustion may also get a headache, nausea, or feel weak and dizzy. Immediately stop your current activity, rest in a cool place, and drink plenty of liquids. Consider drinks that replace electrolytes and avoid beverages with caffeine or alcohol.

is caused by the loss of large amounts of fluid by sweating, sometimes with excessive loss of salt. The signs of heat exhaustion include the skin feeling cool and clammy or moist, and looking pale or flushed. People with heat exhaustion may also get a headache, nausea, or feel weak and dizzy. Immediately stop your current activity, rest in a cool place, and drink plenty of liquids. Consider drinks that replace electrolytes and avoid beverages with caffeine or alcohol. If you don't recognize the signs of heat exhaustion, or ignore them, they could lead to heat stroke. The signs of heat stroke are red, hot, dry skin and confusion or loss of consciousness, as well as rapid, weak pulse and rapid, shallow breathing. Heat stroke is the most serious of health problems associated with heat, and it is a life-threatening emergency. Early and rapid recognition and treatment of heat stroke are the only means of preventing permanent brain damage or death.

If you suspect someone is suffering from heat stroke, call 911 right away. Additionally, you should take immediate action to cool the person experiencing heat stroke down while waiting for emergency treatment by moving the person into shade or indoors, removing excess clothing and cooling the person using water, ice packs or cold, wet towels.

In 2021, a total of 1,600 U.S. heat-related deaths occurred in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In South Carolina in 2022, the most recent year for which data is available, 14 people died from exposure to excessive natural heat.

All heat-related deaths are preventable. DPH recommends the following tips to stay safe:

Those at highest risk of heat-related illness are the elderly and the very young. Extra precautions to avoid higher temperatures should be taken for these groups.

Drink plenty of water. If you are doing an outdoor activity, drink 2- 4 glasses of at least 16 ounces of cool fluids every hour. Don't drink liquids that contain caffeine, alcohol or large amounts of sugar, as these cause you to lose body fluid.

Avoid strenuous activity outdoors.

Take frequent cool showers or baths.

Wear lightweight, light colored, breathable clothes.

Limit sun exposure.

Those who live or work in settings without air conditioning should find public facilities like malls, libraries or cooling centers to get a break from the accumulating effects of heat each day.

It is especially important that those working outdoors hydrate, seek shade when possible and wear appropriate clothing as well as sunscreen (broad spectrum, SPF 30 or higher is recommended by the American Academy of Dermatology), sunglasses and hats that provide additional UV protection.

DPH also reminds families and pet owners to never leave children or pets in a parked car. In just 10 minutes, a car can heat up by 20 degrees and become deadly. DPH reminds residents to ACT to protect children from vehicular heatstroke:

A - Avoid heatstroke –related injury and death by never leaving a child alone in a car, not even for a minute. Make sure to keep your car locked when you are not inside so kids don't get in on their own. Do not leave dogs or other animals in a car, even if the windows are cracked.

–related injury and death by never leaving a child alone in a car, not even for a minute. Make sure to keep your car locked when you are not inside so kids don't get in on their own. Do not leave dogs or other animals in a car, even if the windows are cracked. C - Create Reminders : Keep a stuffed animal or other memento in your child's car seat when it's empty and move it to the front seat as a visual reminder when your child is in the back seat, or place and secure your phone, briefcase, or purse in the back seat when traveling with your child.

: Keep a stuffed animal or other memento in your child's car seat when it's empty and move it to the front seat as a visual reminder when your child is in the back seat, or place and secure your phone, briefcase, or purse in the back seat when traveling with your child. T - Take Action: If you see a child alone in a car, call 911 immediately. Emergency personnel want you to call. They are trained to respond to these situations.

Take care to avoid heat illness or injury in pets. Dogs or other animals should not be left alone in a car, even with the windows cracked. Additionally, use caution on hot pavement to avoid burns to unprotected paws. During times of extreme heat, it is even more important to make sure that pets outdoors have access to a shaded or cool indoor place to rest and that they always have access to plenty of cool, fresh water to drink.

You can find in-depth information related to heat illness on the DPH SC Tracking Heat Related Illness Dashboard. This dashboard includes interactive data pages that allow you to view data for the state and each county. There were 209 hospitalizations and 1,814 emergency department visits for heat-related illness in South Carolina from May to September in 2022.

Additional resources related to heat safety can be found online at www.heat.gov, and via the South Carolina Emergency Management Division and DPH.

