Stay in School, Shape the Future: Ministry of Education and Sports and Australia launch national campaign to reignite a love of learning

The Ministry of Education and Sports (MoES) launched a scriptwriting workshop this week to develop a new communication campaign to promote the value of education and support student retention. Initiated at the request of the Minister of Education and Sports of Lao PDR, the campaign is being developed with support from the Australian Government through the Basic Education Quality and Access in Lao PDR (BEQUAL) program.

The workshop was officially opened by Mr. Outhid Thipmany, Deputy Director of the Research Institute for Educational Sciences, and Ms. Vanessa Hegarty, First Secretary, Australian Embassy. It marks a first step in addressing the concerning rate of student dropout linked to economic pressures and a growing belief that education does not lead to employment.

Mr. Outhid Thipmany said “Education is not just a personal achievement. It is a national investment. We must remind our communities that learning opens doors, builds resilience, and helps young people thrive. With strong support from the Australian Government, we are creating videos that speak directly to parents and students. We will reshape how families see the future. This is how we make education a priority again.”

Ms. Vanessa Hegarty praised the collaborative effort: “This workshop is part of a shared effort to respond to one of the most urgent issues in education today: student dropout. Too many children in Laos are leaving school too early, and when they do, it limits their future, their opportunities, and the development of the country. Through these short, powerful videos, we hope to speak directly to parents, students, teachers, and communities, encouraging them to see education as a valuable investment in the future.”