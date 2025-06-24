GBAC Launches 'Navigating the Nexus of AI & Geopolitics'

GBAC’s AI-powered dashboard reveals a decade of Dow 30 boardroom strategy, talent evolution, capital flows, and geopolitical readiness.

With our AI-powered Chairman’s Tool, boards and general counsels can transform agenda preparation and benchmarking—reshaping boardroom dialogue for the digital age,” said Yusuf Azizullah, CEO of GBAC.” — Prof. Yusuf Azizullah GBAC -Boardroomeducation.com CEO

LAUREL, MD, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Board Advisors Corp (GBAC) today unveiled a first-of-its-kind platform that blends AI-powered diagnostics with boardroom-tested strategy to empower Global 2000 boards. “ Navigating the Nexus of AI & Geopolitics ” is led by GBAC’s World Economic Forum (WEF) Thought Leaders and Dow 30 board veterans, leveraging Google’s Gemini 2.5 LLM to deliver real-time, board-level intelligence.Core CapabilitiesAI-Powered Boardroom Analysis Instantly assess strategic planning, capital deployment, talent evolution, and geopolitical risk across any Dow 30 company. Generate actionable, AI-enhanced strategies to secure long-term advantage.Key Insights from the 2014–2024 StudyStrategic Investment & AI Deployment Top-performing boards allocated up to 25% of revenue toward AI and digital transformation. NVIDIA doubled AI CapEx annually (2019–2023); Microsoft and Amazon reinvested over 20% of cloud revenue into generative AI; Apple increased R&D by 30% to embed AI across its ecosystem.Talent Evolution Microsoft, Amazon, and Apple expanded tech teams by 40%–60%, prioritizing AI ethics, data science, and machine learning. Johnson & Johnson and Merck accelerated biotech hiring to drive AI-led drug discovery and supply chain optimization.Geopolitical Resilience Boards deployed advanced risk frameworks: Merck’s diversified manufacturing, Apple’s multi-region sourcing, and Amazon’s data sovereignty protocols are redefining resilience in an era of global volatility.Credentials That Set GBAC ApartThe only board-focused organization globally recognized by the AACSB Business Education AllianceBuilt through direct collaboration with Dow 30 and Global 1000 board chairsAligned with WEF and OECD corporate governance best practices> “With our AI-powered Chairman’s Tool, boards and general counsels can transform agenda preparation and benchmarking—reshaping boardroom dialogue for the digital age,” said Yusuf Azizullah, CEO of GBAC.Rollout & AccessNow available to Dow 30 boards, with full Global 2000 access launching in Q3 2025. Request a demo and elevate your board’s governance—from empires to galaxies.Demo & Partnership Contact: Chad Clark, Managing Director Email: Chad@globalboardadvisors.com Cell: +1 (571) 277‑0642

