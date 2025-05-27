GBAC Unveils Quantum Healthcare 2025 Blueprint on Quantum Computing (QC) and AI-Driven Drug Discovery

Luxury infographic: GBAC “Quantum Healthcare 2025” board blueprint—$3.2 B QC drug-discovery market, 42 % CAGR, 50–70 % faster R&D cycles

Board-ready guide charts global Quantum Computing (QC) market and pharma pilots, giving boards actionable governance, security and talent frameworks.

Quantum plus AI is a transformative leap—enabling precision medicines to reach patients faster, cheaper, and more equitably.” — Dr. Aisha Rahim, MD – Co-Chair AI Governance, Johns Hopkins Health Plans

WASHINGTON D.C, MD, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Board Advisors Corp (GBAC) today released “ Quantum Healthcare 2025: The Executive Blueprint – Seizing Strategic Advantage in the New Era of Medicine.” Co-authored by Prof. Yusuf A. Azizullah, GBAC CEO, and Dr. Aisha Rahim, MD, FHM, Medical Executive at Johns Hopkins Health Plans and Co-Chair of its Artificial Intelligence (AI) Governance Council, the 60-page report equips life-science boards and investors for healthcare’s quantum leap.Governments have already earmarked US $40 billion-plus for quantum-health programmes across 30 nations, highlighting the sector’s accelerating momentum.Pharma-Focused HighlightsUS $3.2 billion quantum-drug-discovery market by 2030 (42 % CAGR).50–70 % faster R&D cycles – hybrid Quantum Computing (QC) + AI slashes hit-to-lead and toxicology loops.Flagship pilots now liveCleveland Clinic – IBM Discovery Accelerator: quantum cardiac-drug pipelineGoogle DeepMind / Isomorphic Labs + Eli Lilly: QC-AI small-molecule designMerck – Amgen – QuEra: Quantum Reservoir Computing for “small-data” trial predictionSt Jude Children’s + University of Toronto + D-Wave: cracking KRAS “undruggable” oncology targetSupply-chain upside – quantum optimisation for cold-chain routing and active-pharmaceutical--ingredient yield, while GBAC’s Health-Equity-by-Design™ checklist ensures breakthroughs reach diverse patient groups.Dr. Aisha Rahim: “Quantum plus AI is a transformative leap—enabling precision medicines to reach patients faster, cheaper, and more equitably.”Prof. Azizullah: “Winning in the quantum-AI era isn’t about chasing proofs-of-concept; boards must fund scaled pilots, hard-wire post-quantum security, and build cross-disciplinary talent.”Global & Regional MomentumUnited States – Google, IBM, Microsoft, IonQ driving QC hardware; Pfizer, Moderna and Amgen running quantum pipeline pilots.China – Baidu QianShi, Huawei Cloud, SpinQ lead patent filings; Sinopharm and WuXi AppTec invest in quantum assay design.European Union / UK – Quantinuum, Pasqal, IQM partner with Merck KGaA, Boehringer Ingelheim, AstraZeneca.United Arab Emirates / GCC – Technology Innovation Institute building a 54-qubit system; G42 Healthcare and Mubadala exploring quantum supply-chain models.Funding snapshot – China (~ US $15 B), EU (> US $10 B), United States (~ US $7 B) and new Gulf programmes (UAE, Saudi) anchor the > US $40 B public-funding pool.Governance & IP SecurityGBAC introduces four proprietary board tools:IGRQ Nexus™ – aligns Investor goals, Governance maturity & Quantum-risk appetite. Board-Level Quantum Governance Charter – template for Audit/Risk or Tech-Quantum committees.Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) Transition Roadmap – shields pharma intellectual property from “Harvest-Now-Decrypt-Later” attacks; GBAC urges 75 % of U.S. hospitals to complete PQC plans by 2027.QCOps™ Maturity Ladder – five stages for scaling pilots into compliant production workloads.Board imperatives• Hold quarterly quantum-literacy briefings• Fund QRA + PQC migrations by FY-26• Launch two QC-AI pilots (oncology, cardiometabolic)• Report Health-Equity KPIs inside ESG filingsInvitation-Only Executive BriefingsDubai – 28 May 2025 | InterContinental Dubai Festival City – focus on Gulf sovereign-fund strategy and pharma alliances.Washington D.C. – 10 June 2025 | Salamander DC – focus on U.S.–China competition, Milken-style policy dialogue, NIH/FDA engagement.RSVP: Chad Clark – chad@globalboardadvisors.com | +1 571-277-0642Download the Blueprint https://boardroomeducation.com/quantum-healthcare-2025 (includes a one-page pharma-use-case infographic)About GBAC / BoardroomEducation.comGBAC is the only board-governance firm globally recognised as an AACSB Business Education Alliance member. Through BoardroomEducation.com, GBAC advises Global 1000 boards, sovereign wealth funds and life-science leaders on AI, quantum computing and Environmental-Social-Governance (ESG) oversight.Media ContactChad Clark, Managing Directorchad@globalboardadvisors.com • +1 571-277-0642

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.