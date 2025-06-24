A Journey Through Time Awaits You at the T. Rex Discovery Centre

CANADA, June 24 - Released on June 24, 2025

Looking for a summer adventure? Make sure to visit the T. Rex Discovery Centre (TRDC) in Eastend, southwest Saskatchewan.

The TRDC is the home of Scotty, the world's largest Tyrannosaurus rex. While at the centre, visitors can get a closeup look at the CN Scotty Gallery, and explore features like the Paleo Lab Experience, marine reptiles, prehistoric mammals and dinosaur fossils.

"The T. Rex Discovery Centre is a thrilling destination where history comes to life," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Alana Ross said. "Whether you are visiting Scotty the T. rex or taking in the interactive exhibits and programming, there is something exciting for visitors of all ages!"

Here is what's in store this summer:

Canada Day - July 1

Hot dogs, pop and water while supplies last starting at 11:30 a.m.

Theme week table on Canadian Fossils.

Discovery Theatre presentation at 1 p.m. on Canadian Fossil Finds Sea to Sea.

Dino Days 2025 - July 25 to 27

The TRDC will be offering some fun-filled activities for the entire family to enjoy as part of Eastend's Dino Days celebration.

Discovery Theatre presentation on Where the Brontothere Roam, A history of South Fork Saskatchewan at 1 p.m. on July 27.

Paleo Lab - Daily

In the Paleo Lab, visitors can discover new micro fossils in the dig stations with hands-on fossil activities for visitors of all ages.

Explore the Tylosaurus Exhibit - Daily

Roughly 10 metres in length, the specimen was discovered in the hills around Lake Diefenbaker near Sask Landing Provincial Park.

Explore the Area - Daily

Explore the beautiful landscape of the Frenchman River Valley on the hiking trails situated around the discovery centre or uncover a new fossil in the Fossil Dig Sand Pit.

The TRDC is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Labour Day. Admission is by donation.

The Royal Saskatchewan Museum (RSM) is Saskatchewan's only natural history museum. Discover our shared history through engaging displays and exhibits.

To learn more about the RSM's and TRDC's exhibits, events, programming and world class research, visit: https://royalsaskmuseum.ca/.

Follow us on Facebook or Instagram to stay up to date on different themes throughout the summer.

-30-

For more information, contact: