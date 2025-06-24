RISING STAR BENAE BREAKS INTO TOP 10 ON ITUNES CHRISTIAN CHARTS WITH POWERFUL DEBUT ALBUM THE GLORY EXPERIENCE

Benae Hits #7 on iTunes Christian Chart with Powerful Message of Faith, Hope, and Worship

TUSCALOOSA, AL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A powerful new voice in Christian and Gospel music is shaking the airwaves and climbing the charts at lightning speed. The soulful and anointed artist Benae has officially broken into the Top 10 on the iTunes Christian chart with her debut album The Glory Experience, currently sitting at an astounding #7 and continuing to rise.

This is not just a win for Benae—this is a celebration for Gospel and Christian music lovers everywhere. With a heart surrendered to God and a voice saturated in the oil of worship, Benae is a vessel being used mightily in this generation. Her album, The Glory Experience, is more than a collection of songs; it is a divine encounter captured in sound. Each track is filled with intentionality, reverence, and raw spiritual power.

“I am truly speechless! God is amazing!” Benae shared emotionally. “To see something birthed from prayer and obedience to God climb to #7 on iTunes is beyond what I imagined. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude and awe of what God is doing.” This project has received high expectations from many, including AMC Consultants Global! Released globally on all platforms, The Glory Experience is already resonating with thousands across the world who are discovering the refreshing and unfiltered sound of Heaven through Benae's music. From soul-stirring ballads to victorious anthems, every note ministers deeply to listeners, drawing them into an intimate space of worship.

The album is currently available for purchase and streaming everywhere, including iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, and more. Fans and new listeners alike are encouraged to download or purchase the album at the following link: "THE GLORY EXPERIENCE" !

A Movement, Not Just Music

This is not just about numbers. This is a movement. Benae’s commitment to creating music that glorifies God and touches the heart is already impacting lives and drawing people closer to the presence of the Lord. The authenticity and spiritual depth of The Glory Experience has already prompted a flood of testimonies from listeners who describe weeping in their cars, breakthrough during prayer, and moments of healing while listening.

"I didn’t just hear a song—I had an encounter," said one listener in a recent review.

As her project continues to gain momentum, Benae is not just staying still. She is actively encouraging fans and supporters to join in spreading this God-given vision.

“Please continue to support this vision by sharing this album with someone you know,” she said. “Leave a review on iTunes so others can know what to expect from the experience. We’re praying that this album reaches hearts, homes, churches, and nations.”

From Obscurity to Overwhelming Response

Benae’s rise is a reminder that obedience to God never returns void. Having walked through seasons of hiddenness, consecration, and spiritual refinement, her sound now emerges with weight, clarity, and authority. Her voice carries the kind of anointing that breaks chains, restores hope, and ignites faith.

Benae’s journey is not one of overnight success, but of consistent obedience, spiritual depth, and pure worship. It’s clear that this is just the beginning.

Her team is overwhelmed by the response so far, with The Glory Experience trending in multiple regions and gaining significant traction in both the Christian and Gospel music communities. Industry insiders and radio programmers have taken note, with WYNC 1540am in Yanceyville, NC already placing tracks into rotation and inviting Benae for interviews and live performances.

Next Stop: #1

Currently at #7 and continuing to climb, there’s no doubt that Benae is well on her way to that blessed #1 spot. Fans, supporters, and fellow believers are rallying to make this happen, flooding social media with encouragement, testimonials, and downloads.

Benae is asking every supporter to be part of the journey:

Share the album link with friends, family, and church members.

Post your favorite song and tag @BenaeOfficial.

Leave a heartfelt review on iTunes to help others experience The Glory Experience.

"This is all for God’s glory," Benae said. "If one person gets saved, healed, or delivered because of this album, that’s the real win."

Download, stream, and support The Glory Experience now:

Follow Benae: Stay connected with Benae on all social media platforms for updates, worship moments, behind-the-scenes content, and more.

