Attorney General Jackley Announces $100,000 Attorney General Alliance Grant for Internet Crimes Against Children

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) has received a $100,000 grant from the Attorney General Alliance (AGA) to enhance the state’s efforts to combat internet crimes against children.

“We can better protect children from online predators thanks to this AGA grant,” said Attorney General Jackley. “These resources will be used to detect, interrupt, and prosecute child predators and human traffickers.”

The AGA grant will be used to purchase equipment and provide training for members of the DCI’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. The Task Force consists of 14 affiliate law enforcement agencies statewide that investigate internet crimes against children statewide and on tribal reservations.

In 2024, the ICAC Task Force investigated 900 Internet-based child sexual exploitation cases which included the possession, distribution, and manufacturing of child pornography, the enticement/solicitation of children via electronic communications, and other forms of Internet based sexual exploitation.

