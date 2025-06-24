Butch Hartman's THE GREATEST THING EVER: A GARDEN CARTOON MOVIE Set for July VOD Release as Families Seek Summer Content

Join Lenny Lion & Lucy Lamb in Butch Hartman's "THE GREATEST THING EVER: A GARDEN CARTOON MOVIE," a heartwarming faith-filled adventure perfect for families!

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BMG-Global will release "THE GREATEST THING EVER: A GARDEN CARTOON MOVIE " on home entertainment platforms on July 1st, bringing the faith-based animated adventure to families during the peak summer viewing season when parents are searching for content that both entertains and inspires.Created by animation icon Butch Hartman (The Fairly OddParents, Danny Phantom), the film marks the first feature-length adventure for characters Lenny Lion and Lucy Lamb. The story follows our lovable heroes as they journey through "the Garden" on a quest to find "The Greatest Thing Ever"—a mysterious treasure that "The Boss" has challenged them to discover. As their adventure unfolds, they gradually realize that life's most valuable treasures cannot be held in their paws—a heartwarming revelation that perfectly aligns with BMG-Global's mission to deliver meaningful faith-based content that resonates with audiences of all ages.“Children are naturally curious about big questions; this film meets them where they are," said Steve Bulzoni, EVP of BMG-Global. "THE GREATEST THING EVER: A GARDEN CARTOON MOVIE" embodies our mission to create faith-based entertainment that children connect with emotionally. Lenny and Lucy's discovery about what truly matters in life speaks directly to the spiritual growth we hope to nurture in young audiences."“As the demand for content that bridges entertainment with spiritual themes increases, "THE GREATEST THING EVER: A GARDEN CARTOON MOVIE" is another example of how BMG-Global is addressing that audience's need,” said Hartman. “This movie encompasses all the components that family audiences enjoy and that I have become known for over the past couple of decades: adventure, spectacle, humor, working towards a goal, suspense – all fortified by foundational messages of family connection and positive values. I’m thrilled with the result, and I think families all around the world will be too.”The film's premise sends the lovable animal protagonists on an imaginative journey, considering various possibilities for what "The Greatest Thing Ever" might be—from hidden treasure and royal crowns to cosmic adventures and prehistoric wonders. As their quest unfolds, viewers are treated to breathtaking animated visuals and heartwarming moments that ultimately reveal the spiritual message at the heart of the story.Created, executive produced, and directed by Hartman, the film features an impressive voice cast including James Arnold Taylor (The King of Kings, Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Cristina Milizia (The Casagrandes), Brian Stivale (Return), and renowned iHeart radio personality Delilah (host of the nationally syndicated radio program reaching millions of listeners nightly), with Katie Leigh (Muppet Babies) and Hillary Phillips (The Big Blue Book) rounding out the ensemble. The creative team includes Ramiro Olmos as Creative Director, Nick Kalmar and Stephen Picher as Co-Directors, with Producer Taylor Bradbury, p.g.a., alongside Executive Producer Julieann Hartman. "THE GREATEST THING EVER: A GARDEN CARTOON MOVIE" comes from Garden Productions.The July release positions "THE GREATEST THING EVER: A GARDEN CARTOON MOVIE" as counterprogramming to summer blockbusters, offering families a value-based alternative during the competitive season."This project invites viewers to 'discover where the Gospel grows' through characters and storytelling that appeal across generations," Bulzoni added. "We believe Butch Hartman's creative vision and BMG's distribution mission create the perfect partnership to deliver this important message to families this summer."The film arrives as part of BMG-Global's expanding slate of carefully curated projects that examine faith questions in today's world while providing authentic spiritual content with depth and accessibility. With its colorful animation, recognizable voice talent, and uplifting message, "THE GREATEST THING EVER: A GARDEN CARTOON MOVIE" aims to become a perennial family favorite in the faith-based entertainment market."THE GREATEST THING EVER: A GARDEN CARTOON MOVIE" will be available on major digital platforms and DVD beginning July 1, 2025.

'THE GREATEST THING EVER: A GARDEN CARTOON MOVIE' Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.