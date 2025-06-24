Disaster Recovery Center Opening in Ripley County
A Disaster Recovery Center with FEMA Individual Assistance staff is opening in Ripley County for three days to help people affected by the March 14-15 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, and wildfires.
The Disaster Recovery Center opens Thursday, June 26.
FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will help survivors with their disaster assistance applications, answer questions, and upload required documents.
Opening Thursday, June 26
|LOCATION
|HOURS OF OPERATION
|
Ripley County
Ripley County Caring Community
209 W. Hwy St.
Doniphan, MO 63935
|
June 26: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
June 27-28: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
To save time, please apply for FEMA assistance before coming to a Disaster Recovery Center. Apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362.
If you are unable to apply online or by phone, someone at the Disaster Recovery Center can assist you.
You may visit any location, no matter where you are staying now.
If your home or personal property sustained damage not covered by insurance, FEMA may be able to provide money to help you pay for home repairs, a temporary place to live, and replace essential personal property that was destroyed.
