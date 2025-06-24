Cielo Digital Infrastructure selects Cherokee County for first South Carolina development project

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Cielo Digital Infrastructure, LLC (Cielo), a provider of data center infrastructure, today announced it selects Cherokee County to establish its first South Carolina development project. The company plans to invest approximately $2.1 billion in the data center. The investment is expected to create 30 new jobs.

Cielo facilitates the expansion of digital infrastructure deployments by identifying sites ideal for data center development. With a focus on energy access and resilience, the company seeks to provide reliable and cost-effective solutions for customers.

Located at 000 Ford Road in Gaffney, Cielo plans to develop a data center campus consisting of four facilities, each approximately 400,000 square feet, along with an associated electrical substation.

Initial operations are presently expected to be online by year-end 2028. Hiring information will be made available closer to the start of operations.

QUOTES

“Cielo is excited to bring our newest project to Gaffney. We look forward to advancing on a site that we think offers connectivity and critical energy access to support data center development. Cherokee County and the state of South Carolina have been superb to work with while creating an environment welcoming to growth in key areas, such as technology infrastructure.” -Cielo Digital Infrastructure Senior Vice President C.J. Maier

“Cielo Digital Infrastructure’s decision to invest $2.1 billion and create 30 new jobs in Cherokee County reinforces South Carolina’s reputation as a place where top technology companies can thrive. We are proud that high-tech companies like Cielo continue to see the value in our talented workforce and pro-business climate.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“We are pleased to welcome Cielo Digital Infrastructure to South Carolina’s innovative technology industry. This announcement reflects a strong vote of confidence in Cherokee County and all of rural South Carolina, and we congratulate Cielo on this remarkable investment.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Cielo Digital Infrastructure’s $2.1 billion investment marks a transformative moment for Cherokee County. This project not only brings cutting-edge technology to our region but also creates high-quality jobs and long-term economic growth. We are proud to welcome Cielo and look forward to a strong partnership that benefits our community for generations to come.” -Cherokee County Council Chairman Tim Spencer

