Confronting Domestic Violence: SB 553 Training and Audit Readiness Helps Corporations Close Compliance Gaps

You can only conquer what you choose to confront. SB 553 Training & Compliance

Domestic Violence Spillover - A Workplace Issue

Domestic abuse will never end until we make it socially unacceptable.” — Mark Groves- National Centre for Domestic Violence

CA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- California's Legislative Senate Bill SB 553: Workplace Violence Prevention Plan.Domestic violence is a pervasive issue that affects millions of individuals and families every year. It not only has a devastating impact on victims and their loved ones, but it also has far-reaching consequences in the workplace. In fact, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, domestic violence costs the US economy over $8 billion annually in lost productivity and healthcare expenses. In light of this, Confronting Domestic Violence (C.D.V.) a 501(c)3 nonprofit is proud to announce the launch of their SB 553 Training and Audit Readiness program, aimed at helping corporations meet the legislative mandates, avoid fines, and remain confidently compliant.The SB 553 Training and Audit Readiness program is a comprehensive training and audit program designed to equip corporations with the necessary tools and resources to effectively identify, prevent, and mitigate violence and domestic violence spill over in the workplace. The approach is maximum utilization of available resources to help reduce costs and save time. The program includes assessing current policies that meet compliance requirements, stakeholder collaboration, training sessions for employees and managers, as well as best practices for access control.A benefit to the SB 553 Training and Audit Readiness program is its potential to save lives. By providing personnel (1st responders) with the knowledge and resources to recognize, report, and respond to signs of violence and domestic violence can prevent it before it becomes a workplace issue. Additionally, by addressing domestic violence in the workplace (requirement of the SB 553 Plan), corporations will create a safer and more supportive environment for employees who may be experiencing domestic violence.Confronting Domestic Violence is committed to making a positive impact in guiding organizations to meet the mandates, be audit ready, and avoid fines which can improve employee morale, reduce turnover, and enhance their reputation as a socially responsible organization.With the launch of the SB 553 Training and Audit Readiness program, Confronting Domestic Violence aims to empower corporations to take a proactive stance in addressing this legislative requirement. For more information on the program, please visit Confronting Domestic Violence or contact a.garcia@confrontingdomesticviolence.org

