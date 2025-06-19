Join The Confronting Domestic Violence Golf Event on July 14th to Raise Awareness & Support Survivors

Join us on the green! Help make a positive impact to end domestic violence

Join us for a day of friendly competition while also contributing towards an incredibly important cause - helping families and survivors of domestic violence.

If you see something that is not right, not just, not fair, you have a moral obligation to do something about it.” — John Lewis

SAN DIEGO , CA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Confronting Domestic Violence, a local non-profit organization dedicated to ending domestic violence, is hosting a community golf event at the Riverwalk Golf Course on July 14th. The event aims to raise awareness about domestic violence and support survivors through a day of fun and fundraising.Founded from a personal experience of surviving a double attempted homicide while 8mos pregnant, over a thousand miles away from home, and with an 8-year-old daughter present is why our mission of providing real-time resources to real-time victims/survivors and offering relocation assistance when families have a safe place to go and not the means to get there, derives from such a passionate place.The Event will feature a day of golfing, networking, and raising awareness. Participants will have the opportunity to play on the beautiful Riverwalk Golf Course while also learning about the impact domestic violence has and how they can help. All proceeds from the event will go towards supporting Confronting Domestic Violence's programs and services for survivors. Join us on the green “This event is more than just a gathering—it’s a movement,” said A. Garcia, founder of Confronting Domestic Violence. "We believe that by raising awareness and providing resources, we can make a real difference in the lives of those affected by this issue. We invite everyone to join us on July 14th and be a part of this important cause."Event Highlights:• Breakfast sandwiches will be provided• Refreshment carts will be available on the green• Fajita Buffet will be offered for lunch• 2 Drink tickets are available for each guest• Discounts given for swag at the boutique• Raffles and Prizes by Sponsors will be at the holes• Networking and a day of fun is what to expectTickets for the Confronting Domestic Violence Golf Event are now available for purchase on our website. The organization welcomes sponsorships, foursomes, and individual players. Get your tickets here Together, we can make a positive impact to help end domestic violence and prevent the cycle of return by assisting those ready to leave their abusive environment and offer children a second chance to feel safe at home once again.Can’t make it on the green? You can still make an impact! Your support helps others to safety.Sponsor a Family: https://confrontingdomesticviolence.org/donate/#Family Make a Donations: https://confrontingdomesticviolence.org/donate/ Join us. Stand with us. Together, we can confront domestic violence—and change lives!For more information, please visit https://confrontingdv.org or contact: events@confrontingdomesticviolence.org

No one should suffer alone. Everybody knows somebody

