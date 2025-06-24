Submit Release
New MD Outdoors Licensing System Now Online

Two people fishing

Photo by Tonia Quade, submitted to the 2015 Maryland DNR Photo Contest

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ new online licensing system, MD Outdoors, is now available for residents and visitors to purchase Maryland hunting and fishing licenses as well as associated stamps and permits, boat and off-road vehicle renewal registration, and other services.

MD Outdoors provides residents and visitors a convenient one-stop shop, replacing the former site COMPASS. 

Current license-holders will retain their DNR ID number. The new website will provide clear instructions on creating a new username and password for MD Outdoors, where customers can easily retrieve their account information. 

The new system includes auto-renew options, an easier-to-navigate interface, and an app that stores your license information, and can help direct people to new hunting and fishing opportunities. Other benefits and capabilities will be added in the future.

DNR worked with Brandt Information Services, a leading provider of hunting and fishing licensing technology, to launch MD Outdoors. The new system comes at no additional cost to taxpayers—it costs the same as the previous Compass system. This project is funded by the Maryland Department of Information Technology through its Major IT Development Project Oversight Division.

The new system will not affect fees for hunting and fishing licenses, which are set by the General Assembly.

More information is available on the MD Outdoors website

MD Outdoors Features

