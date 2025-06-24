Deputy President Paul Mashatile attends 50th National Independence Anniversary Celebrations of Mozambique, 25 Jun

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile will, on Wednesday, 25 June 2025, and on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa and the people of South Africa, attend the Republic of Mozambique’s 50th National Independence Anniversary Celebrations scheduled to take place in Machava Stadium, Maputo.

The President of the Republic of Mozambique, His Excellency, Daniel Chapo, has invited South Africa to its 50th National Independence Anniversary Celebrations. The 50th National Independence Anniversary will be celebrated under the theme “50 Years of Independence: Consolidating National Unity, Peace and Sustainable Development”.

The people of Mozambique will use this occasion to acknowledge their achievements, reflect on the challenges they face, and how to turn Mozambique into a prosperous, democratic and peaceful country in the next 50 years.

It is expected that the Celebrations will be preceded by a visit to the Mozambican Heroes Monument for a wreath laying ceremony in honour of 50 years of National Independence ahead of the main Celebrations at the Machava Stadium in Maputo.

