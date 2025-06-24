Burns and Egbert interchange work to impact motorists

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation and Simon Contractors will be detouring motorists by the Burns and Egbert interchanges along Interstate 80 on beginning Tuesday, weather permitting.



Crews will be closing on and off ramps at both the Burns and Egbert interchanges to perform spall repair and diamond grinding of the concrete pavement on the following dates:



6/24/2025 – I-80 eastbound off ramp at the Burns interchange

6/25/2025 – I-80 eastbound on ramp at the Burns interchange

6/26/2025 – I-80 eastbound off ramp at the Egbert interchange

6/27/2025 – I-80 eastbound on ramp at the Egbert interchange



All ramp closures will last approximately 12 hours and will be open to the public the evening of the closures.



Traffic on Wyoming Highway 213 by the Burns interchange will be open throughout the ramp closures.



Motorists are encouraged to obey all posted signs, flaggers and other traffic control and avoid distractions like cell phones while driving through work zones.