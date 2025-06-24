Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,935 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,094 in the last 365 days.

Burns and Egbert interchange work to impact motorists

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation and Simon Contractors will be detouring motorists by the Burns and Egbert interchanges along Interstate 80 on beginning Tuesday, weather permitting.


Crews will be closing on and off ramps at both the Burns and Egbert interchanges to perform spall repair and diamond grinding of the concrete pavement on the following dates:


6/24/2025 – I-80 eastbound off ramp at the Burns interchange
6/25/2025 – I-80 eastbound on ramp at the Burns interchange
6/26/2025 – I-80 eastbound off ramp at the Egbert interchange
6/27/2025 – I-80 eastbound on ramp at the Egbert interchange


All ramp closures will last approximately 12 hours and will be open to the public the evening of the closures.


Traffic on Wyoming Highway 213 by the Burns interchange will be open throughout the ramp closures.


Motorists are encouraged to obey all posted signs, flaggers and other traffic control and avoid distractions like cell phones while driving through work zones.


All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Burns and Egbert interchange work to impact motorists

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more