BeneLynk Achieves HITRUST Recertification, Meeting Rigorous Data Protection Standards

SUNRISE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BeneLynk , a national provider of social care solutions for managed care plans, has been awarded HITRUST recertification as of 04/29/2025. This recertification included no necessary Corrective Action Plans (CAPs) – a rare and significant achievement that highlights the company’s deep commitment to data security, privacy, and risk management.HITRUST certification is the healthcare industry’s most comprehensive and widely adopted framework for information security and compliance. It combines the requirements of multiple regulations and standards, including HIPAA, NIST, and ISO, into one rigorous assessment. Achieving recertification with no CAPs confirms that BeneLynk adheres to the highest standards for protecting sensitive health information and mitigating cyber risk.“This achievement speaks volumes about the rigor of our security practices and the dedication of our team,” said Melissa Alexander, Director of Compliance and Ethics at BeneLynk. “We approach data protection with intention and discipline, recognizing its critical role in the trust our clients place in us. We take pride in meeting the highest standards to ensure the privacy and security of the individuals we serve.”While HITRUST does not publish an average number of CAPs, it is not uncommon for comparable organizations to receive dozens, or sometimes hundreds, based on the scope of the assessment and their preparedness. Recertification requires a full validated assessment every 24 months, including comprehensive control testing, evidence of continuous monitoring, and closure of any prior corrective actions.“It is great news to have our HITRUST certification renewed, and the fact that it was done with zero corrective actions is representative of the fantastic work done by so many of my colleagues throughout BeneLynk,” said Sean Libby, Chief Executive Officer at BeneLynk. “This accomplishment emphasizes our ongoing commitment to protect the data entrusted to us by our health plan partners and their members.”This recertification confirms that BeneLynk continues to meet the high standards for operational excellence and accountability in the healthcare industry. As the company grows and its partnerships expand, safeguarding data remains a central priority for the organization.About BeneLynkBeneLynk is a national social care vendor for managed care companies. BeneLynk engages members to understand health-related social needs and provides professional advocacy to help them access benefits. BeneLynk removes the barriers to allow members to live their healthiest lives.

