BeneLynk Earns National Veteran and Military Spouse Employment Awards for 5th and 6th Consecutive Years

SUNRISE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BeneLynk, a national provider of social care solutions , has once again been recognized as a top employer of Veterans and military spouses by prestigious Veteran organizations nationwide. For the fifth and sixth years in a row, the organization has earned multiple distinctions honoring its commitment to hiring, developing, and retaining members of the military-affiliated community.This year’s honors include:• Vets Indexes 2025 5-Star Veteran Employer Award – 5th consecutive year• Military Times 2025 Best for Vets Employers – 6th consecutive year• Viqtory’s 2026 Military FriendlyEmployer (Gold) – 6th consecutive year• Viqtory’s 2026 Military FriendlySpouse Employer (Top 10) – 6th consecutive yearThese awards reflect BeneLynk’s ongoing commitment to creating meaningful careers for Veterans and military spouses, who make up roughly 10% of its workforce.“As we continue to grow, our commitment to the military community remains central to who we are,” said James Tongate, Vice President of Government Relations at BeneLynk and former Kentucky State Command Chief Master Sergeant. “Veterans bring discipline, adaptability, and purpose to everything we do, and military spouses bring the resilience and heart that make our team stronger. They know the challenges our Veteran members face, and that connection makes them an invaluable part of our team.”“BeneLynk is stronger because of the experience and perspective Veterans and military spouses bring to our organization,” said Sean Libby, Chief Executive Officer of BeneLynk. “I am grateful to our colleagues who have served, to those who continue to serve in the Reserves and National Guard, and to the military spouses and families who stand beside them. Their commitment enriches our culture and strengthens the work we do for the members we serve.”BeneLynk’s commitment to the Veteran community extends beyond employment. Through its Veteran Lynk service , the organization helps Medicare Advantage plans better understand and support their members by verifying Veteran status, identifying those receiving VA Healthcare, and enabling the Veteran to share the care they receive at the VA with their Medicare Advantage plan. This work reduces care gaps by giving health plans a more complete view of a Veteran’s healthcare journey and ensures that Veteran members receive high-quality care.With these continuing recognitions, BeneLynk reaffirms its long-standing commitment to the military community. The organization will continue investing in career pathways, professional growth opportunities, and an inclusive culture that supports Veterans and military spouses. From the entire team at BeneLynk, thank you to all who have served.To learn more about BeneLynk’s Veteran Lynk service and commitment to supporting Veterans and military families, visit BeneLynk.com. For inquiries about partnership opportunities, please contact sales@benelynk.com. Join BeneLynk in its mission to serve those who have served!About BeneLynk‍BeneLynk is a national social care vendor for managed care companies. BeneLynk engages members to understand health-related social needs and provides professional advocacy to help them access benefits. BeneLynk removes barriers so members can live their healthiest lives.

