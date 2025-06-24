TxDOT breaks ground on McKinney project

June 24, 2025

By Madison Schein

MCKINNEY – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), along with local and state officials, broke ground last week on the Spur 399/State Highway 5 project between U.S. 75 and Stewart Road.

The event marked a significant milestone in TxDOT’s ongoing Spur 399/US 380 Collin County corridor planning initiative.

“It’s taken a lot of effort to get to today, and I’m very happy to be here,” said Texas Transportation Commissioner Robert Vaughn. “Collin County is growing rapidly, and TxDOT is committed to addressing the resulting highway congestion with this project. But this is just the beginning. Over the coming years, TxDOT will invest $8 billion into projects along Spur 399 and US 380 in Collin County.”

Construction on this initial expansion project is set to begin in June 2025. The project will widen Spur 399 from four to six lanes to help relieve traffic congestion and support the county’s growing population. Completion is anticipated in early 2029.