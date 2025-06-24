TransPlus Eliminates EDI Complexity with Full-Service 'White Glove' Onboarding

TransPlus Software provides a comprehensive TMS platform and "white glove" EDI Services to improve trucking and freight operations.

Managed solution leverages 20+ years of EDI experience to accelerate partner integrations and ensure seamless data exchange.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TransPlus is a leader in Transportation Management Software (TMS) and has announced the addition of its “white glove” EDI Service. This available service is a comprehensive, fully-managed solution designed to handle all aspects of Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) integration for its trucking and freight industry customers. This service streamlines the onboarding process, from understanding initial requirements to end-to-end testing, allowing trucking and freight companies to connect with their trading partners faster and more reliably than ever before.“At TransPlus, we believe technology should make our customers' lives easier — not more complicated,” said Jake McGuire, CEO of TransPlus. “Our ‘white glove’ EDI Service is designed to take the burden off our customers so they can accelerate partner onboarding, eliminate costly manual processes, and focus on growth. It's about delivering speed, accuracy, and peace of mind — so they can move freight, not chase files.”The TransPlus “white glove” EDI Service is a complete, end-to-end managed solution provided by the TransPlus Team. The process includes:- Collecting all partner requirements and reviewing operational processes from start to finish.- Working directly with the Value-Added Network (VAN) for carriers.- Customizing operations when needed to meet partner specifications.- Performing end-to-end testing with realistic data to ensure accurate exchanges of data.- Ensuring a clear understanding of all user processes through extensive training after EDI is launched.- Adapting and adjusting operations as needed after launch to ensure all requirements are met.Because EDI is fully integrated into the TransPlus Fleet Manager and Logistics Manager platforms, customers benefit from a seamless exchange of data that streamlines operations. The automatic flow of important information related to load tenders, status updates, and invoices eliminates manual data entry, reduces the risk of errors that may impact profitability, and significantly improves efficiency for both asset-based carriers and freight brokers.TransPlus, with more than 20 years of EDI experience, has built trusted relationships with over 125 EDI business partners. A comprehensive and secure platform with upgraded security redundancies has allowed TransPlus to prevent downtime, and facilitate the processing of more than 35,000 transactions each day. In addition — the company has successfully launched, on average, more than 100 EDI integrations per year. This proven track record, backed by enhanced security protocols, translates to dependable data exchange for freight companies.Since 1995, TransPlus has provided trucking and logistics companies across North America with innovative solutions to achieve greater operational efficiency, maintain compliance, and gain enhanced visibility with its comprehensive TMS platforms. The integration of user-friendly software with premium services like its “white glove” EDI Service and native AI Assistant, has helped TransPlus achieve its primary goal — to simplify and streamline complex logistics operations for modern fleets and freight brokerages.To learn more about TransPlus and its EDI Service, visit www.transplus.io or contact sales@transplus.io.

