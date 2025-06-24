Submit Release
DO NOT CLICK ON THE LINK – Warns State Patrol Regarding Unpaid Traffic Fine Text

The Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles are warning about a scam that is targeting numerous Nebraskans.

The scam involves a text message purportedly from the Nebraska DMV claiming that the recipient has unpaid traffic fines and that several penalties are possible unless the recipient clicks a link to pay the supposed fines. None of these text messages are legitimate.

The aim of this phishing scam is most likely to steal personal or financial information. DO NOT CLICK ON THE LINK.

In response to the ever-changing number of email and phone scams perpetrated against the public, the Attorney General's Consumer Fraud Division has created a reporting system for those who receive false information. Direct the public to the Nebraska Attorney General's Office at (800) 727-6432. Their consumer protection team will help individuals file complaints about abusive contact and guide consumers in escalating the issues to the correct parties for resolution.

Additional information about spotting and reporting scams can be found at the Federal Trade Commission website.

More information from the State Patrol: https://statepatrol.nebraska.gov/nsp-dmv-warn-widespread-text-message-scam

