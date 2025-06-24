Thinkhat Venture Studio Hosts Legacy Wealth & Wellness Summit: Powering the Future of Biotech and Generational Impact

From Left to Right: Mike Pell, Kimberly Sharp, Richie Hosein From Left to Right: Sander Read, Dale Moss, Jenn Bonine, Richie Hosein From Left to Right: Mike Pell, Miguel Harding, Dale Moss, Richie Hosein, Kimberly Sharp, Doug Cohen, Mark Jennings, Denise Holzer

The Summit spotlighted AI-driven diagnostics, regenerative medicine, and mission-aligned investment strategies reshaping the future of care.

HAMPTONS, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thinkhat Venture Studio , a trailblazer at the intersection of breakthrough science and cutting-edge technology, successfully hosted its inaugural Legacy Wealth & Wellness Summit , uniting leaders across biotech, wellness, and venture capital to explore how innovation can drive generational impact.The event spotlighted Thinkhat’s mission to commercialize world-class science with precision and purpose. With a deep focus on next-generation healthcare, AI-powered diagnostics, and regenerative medicine, the Summit drew entrepreneurs, investors, and thought leaders eager to participate in shaping the future of life sciences.“Our commitment is to back companies solving some of the world’s toughest health problems, led by brilliant scientists and powered by transformative technology,” said Richie Hosein, Thinkhat’s Chief Growth Officer. “The Summit proved there is extraordinary demand for innovation that’s both scalable and deeply human-centered.”Kimberly Sharp, Thinkhat’s Chief Capital Officer, added, “This isn’t just about startups. We’re building a new model for biotech investment—one that aligns mission-driven capital with next-gen science. Thinkhat’s portfolio is where legacy wealth meets life-saving impact.”The Legacy Wealth & Wellness Summit also celebrated community and collaboration, featuring immersive sessions on healthspan, longevity, mental wellness, and building multi-generational financial resilience. Denise Holzer, a member of the Thinkhat team, moderated the Next Gen panel, which brought together emerging voices on the intersection of legacy, innovation, and leadership for the future.With over 100 attendees and dozens of global partners in attendance, Thinkhat’s event signals a bold new era for venture creation at the edge of what’s possible in biotech.Every conversation, from longevity to legacy, circled one core truth: investing in health is investing in life itself. In your future, your parents, children, and generations to come.In a world where markets move fast and solutions are expected to move even faster, the summit offered a rare and necessary pause—a chance to realign long-term capital with long-term care. It became a space to explore innovations reshaping how we heal, connect, and thrive.From AI-powered clinical tools like FORMD and Noki—built by ThinkHat Venture Studio to improve the way patients and providers communicate—to intelligent in-home monitoring by Cherish, led by Sumit Nagpal, and next-generation neurotechnology from Mendi.io, highlighted by Dale Moss, the summit showcased a future where technology and care move forward hand in hand.Featured Speakers:Mike Pell: Inventor of the PDF, Director, Microsoft Garage NYC, Thinkhat FellowDavid Chen: Co-Founder, AngelVest, Harvard Business SchoolPeter Micca: Partner, Caduceus Capital PartnersVadim Gordin: Director, NYU Future Labs A/X Venture StudioSumit Nagpal: Founder, Chairman, & CEO, CherishJenn Bonine: CEO, Valhalla Capital, First female AI tech executive to speak at the UNCarlo Cisco: CEO, Select Card, Forbes Finance CouncilDale Moss: Global Ambassador, Media Host, and Former NFL AthletePrince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe: Global Peace Ambassador & PhilanthropistSander Read: CEO, Lyons Wealth ManagementLindsey Sichel Rubinstein: Global Executive Advisory Board, Apex Group Ltd.Aryuna Merdygeeva: Founder, Olhon Social CapitalFeatured Sponsors:Snowfox Ventures: Jonathan OttoInmedix: Dr. Andrew J. HolmanPetEra Ventures: Farukh ShroffJung+: Simon SakhaiNotable Attendees:Meron Gribetz: Founder & CEO of MetaJohn Hui: Co-Founder & GM Twiage (acquired by TigerConnect)Bruce Bendell: Founder of Big Black Capital GroupKaye Dorion: Founder & CEO of Research Works LLCChristopher Chew: Managing Director of Royce Group LLCColleen Furman: CEO & Co-Founder of PEBLCaitlin Sinclair: MAHA Minute ReporterCharly Arnot: UCF ReporterAdam Weiss: Founder, Impact Wealth MagazineDavid Shusterman: CEO, Modern UrologistJaqueline Oliveira: Cella: Founder, wellBe ConsultingAbraham Choi: Co-Founder, Seedbox Labs Men's FertilityThe summit lit a path forward, not just for the next wave of AI MedTech and diagnostics, but for a new perspective on the future of health innovation:Human-centered. Values-driven. Care-first.“Yes, we’re all scientists, technologists, and investors, but there’s always a people-side to the equation we must look at first, and Ravi Lam (Thinkhat Venture Studio Founder & CEO) always looks at that first from his heart” said Mike Pell Inventor of the PDF, Director, Microsoft Garage NYC, Thinkhat Venture Studio Fellow.This is what happens when innovation is met with intention, when capital meets care. Investing in healthcare is not just a market opportunity.It is the most important investment we can make.About Thinkhat Venture StudioThinkhat is a venture studio dedicated to launching, funding, and scaling biotech and life sciences companies built around breakthrough technologies. With a portfolio that spans AI, therapeutics, diagnostics, and precision medicine, Thinkhat works directly with founders, scientists, and investors to turn transformational ideas into market-ready companies.Thinkhat Venture Studio Press Release Contact InformationKimberly Sharp- kimberly.sharp@thinkhat.aiSubscribe to Our Contact List for Notifications on Future Events. Our next event is in July!

