Thinkhat takes the lead at the Precision Medicine World Conference

Thinkhat attends the Precision Medicine World Conference (PMWC) and unveils the first of its AI-driven healthcare and life science (HLS) portfolio options.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thinkhat Venture Studio Announces Life Science Portfolio Companies at the Precision Medicine World Conference 2025Thinkhat Venture Studio is announcing the launch of their life science portfolio companies - nCode Biosciences, DxBio and Renue Life Sciences at the Precision Medicine World Conference (PMWC) 2025, positioning the venture studio at the forefront of AI-driven healthcare and life science innovation.After building a scalable platform for innovation across the continuum of healthcare and life sciences, Thinkhat is garnering further attention in the HLS industry with its early portfolio companies entering the market. Ravi Lam (Founder and CEO) and Dr. Sam Perli (founding member, CSO), unveiled the capabilities of the platform highlighting foundational tools in computational biology, cutting-edge CRISPR methods, and the ability to accelerate the process of bringing products to market through shared IP and resources. The disruptive vision of Thinkhat’s life science initiatives is Computation Overcoming Disease.The initial life sciences cohort includes: nCode Biosciences, DxBio, and Renue Life Sciences. These initiatives are dedicated to advancing therapeutics and diagnostics by combining novel LSMs (Large Sequence Models), CRISPR technologies, cellular reprogramming and agent-assisted lab automation. nCode Biosciences is a Sequences As A Service (SQAAS) platform that designs and optimizes sequence medicines featuring target cell type selectivity, forecasted immunogenicity and predictive expression profile. DxBio employs advanced CRISPR technologies to develop diagnostics that detect and diagnose Anti-Microbial Resistance (AMR) with unparalleled sensitivity. Renue life sciences is focused on addressing aging related disorders via cellular rejuvenation and Yamanaka factor driven cellular reprogramming.“At Thinkhat, we are committed to revolutionizing healthcare and life sciences by building an integrated ecosystem that drives innovation,” says Ravi Lam, Founder & CEO of Thinkhat. “Our mission is to create a sustainable platform where technology and personalized medicine intersect to foster improved patient outcomes. By integrating AI-driven solutions, we aim to innovate drug development across the spectrum and bring life-saving therapeutics to patients on an accelerated timeline.”Dr. Sam Perli is a distinguished scientist celebrated for his groundbreaking work in CRISPR technologies and the Yamanaka lab, earning more than 20 publications and patents. As a Presidential Fellow at MIT, he received his Master’s in Computer Science, and later pursued a PhD in Molecular Biology—developing early CRISPR-Cas tools for engineering human cells. Dr. Perli went on to conduct postdoctoral research with Dr. Shinya Yamanaka, the 2012 Nobel Laureate in Physiology/Medicine, devising novel technologies to decipher mammalian RNA translation. At Thinkhat, Dr. Perli heads the development of Large Sequence Models (LSMs)—deep learning foundational models tailored to the language of life—paving the way for next-generation personalized genetic medicines. Unlike LLMs, LSMs offer a purpose-built framework for decoding complex biological sequences and unlocking transformative possibilities in therapeutics.Thinkhat Leading the AI Conversation at PMWCIn addition to unveiling Thinkhat’s life science portfolio initiatives, Dr. Sam Perli (founding member, CSO) will speak on "AI-driven Frontiers in Next-Generation Therapeutics" alongside Shah Nawaz, VP of Technology and Digital Transformation at Regeneron and Dr. David Rhew, Global CMO and VP of Healthcare at Microsoft.Thinkhat will also have a dedicated hub during the PMWC conference from February 5-7, 2025, at the Santa Clara Convention Center for interested partners to visit and learn about the venture studio and its initiatives.For sponsorship opportunities, media partnerships, or more information about Thinkhat’s initiatives, visit www.thinkhat.ai or contact fo@thinkhat.ai.Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.