WSI eStrategies and Extension Marketing Merge to Build a Smarter Growth Engine for Canadian Businesses

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What happens when two complementary marketing teams share office space and a growth mindset? They build something bigger. WSI eStrategies, part of the WSI global digital marketing network, has officially merged with Extension Marketing, combining strategic horsepower and execution muscle to deliver smarter, full-funnel marketing solutions for today’s growth-focused businesses.

This isn’t your average acquisition. It started when WSI eStrategies CEO Mark Jamieson found his team temporarily without an office. Pat Whalen, Founder of Extension Marketing, offered space—and soon, the two realized they weren’t just sharing desks; they were serving the same clients from different angles. Conversations turned into collaboration, and collaboration evolved into a clear next step: a full merger.

“It was a classic case of dating before marriage,” said Pat Whalen, now Managing Partner. “By becoming office mates, we got to see how the other worked, up close. Weekly conversations turned into strategy sessions, and it quickly became clear that we weren’t just compatible. We were better together.”

The combined firm now delivers a single, integrated offering that blends brand strategy with digital execution. Clients will benefit from access to senior-level marketing leadership, AI-powered analytics, SEO and paid media expertise, creative services including video and design, website development, traditional media planning, and full campaign execution—all from one results-focused team.

“This merger isn’t about scale—it’s about synergy,” said Mark Jamieson, CEO of WSI eStrategies. “Together, we’re building a smarter marketing engine—one that blends strategy, creativity, and AI-powered execution to help businesses grow with clarity.”

Clients now gain access to a more complete, full-funnel marketing solution. WSI’s digital expertise—anchored in AI, analytics, SEO, and paid media—will now be paired with Extension’s trusted strengths in traditional marketing and campaign storytelling. This move adds scale, depth, and experience to the WSI eStrategies team without changing the relationships or service clients rely on. The result: greater impact, backed by strategic thinking at every level.

The new team of 20 professionals will continue operating from Ottawa, now with the support and scale of the WSI global network. That means clients can expect the same trusted relationships—now paired with deeper resources, smarter technology, and global insight.

“Mark’s decision to merge his business with another marketing agency reflects the kind of strategic thinking we encourage across our network,” said Valerie Brown-Dufour, President of WSI. “This is more than a service expansion—it’s a model for how WSI agencies can scale with focus and purpose. Bringing together two values-aligned teams like WSI eStrategies and Extension Marketing strengthens our network and delivers more value to the clients we serve.”

Meet the Leaders Behind the Strategy

Mark Jamieson, CEO of WSI eStrategies

Mark brings over 25 years of experience in digital marketing, SEO, and paid media. He co-authored Digital Minds, leads WSI’s national AI consulting initiatives, and is a frequent speaker on the intersection of AI, strategy, and scalable growth.

Pat Whalen, Managing Partner

Pat founded Extension Marketing after serving in executive roles with the Ottawa REDBLACKS, 67’s, and Senators. With a strong foundation in business coaching and CMO-level leadership, he now leads the agency’s Fractional CMO services—helping clients align marketing to real business performance.

About WSI eStrategies

WSI eStrategies is part of the WSI network, a global leader in digital marketing, with a presence worldwide and more than 175 Web Marketing Association Awards. Based in Ottawa, WSI eStrategies is a Canadian company and an award-winning branch known for its leadership in SEO, paid search, AI integration, and enterprise-level digital advertising.🌐 www.wsiestrategies.com

About Extension Marketing

Extension Marketing is a Canadian, strategy-first marketing agency based in Ottawa, offering full-service campaign execution and a deep understanding of traditional, digital, and community-based marketing. Not just marketers but business people first, the firm has helped brands grow by aligning smart marketing with core business goals.

