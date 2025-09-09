EBUSINESS STRATEGIES LLC Achieves Certification in Tango Lease, Bringing Deep Expertise in Lease Accounting

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EBUSINESS STRATEGIES LLC (EBIZ), a leading provider of implementation and data services for real estate and facilities management platforms, is proud to announce it has been officially certified in the Tango Lease solution from Tango.

Tango Lease empowers organizations to manage the complete lease lifecycle—from abstraction to renewals, compliance and financial management—all in one system. Fully compliant with ASC 842 and IFRS 16. Designed to scale, Tango Lease supports both smaller organizations looking for quick, out-of-the-box compliance and large enterprises with complex portfolios and integration requirements. By integrating seamlessly with broader real estate, facilities, and occupancy workflows, Tango Lease provides a single source of truth for finance and real estate teams to reduce risk and make smarter, data-driven decisions. This certification reflects EBIZ’s dedication to delivering successful enterprise lease solutions and highlights its unique value: a team that includes lease professionals and a CPA with deep experience in commercial lease accounting and real estate operations. This blend of technical and financial expertise allows EBIZ to deliver more than just system configuration — clients gain a partner that understands the business rules and regulatory compliance behind lease data.

“Tango Lease is a powerful solution that meets the demands of modern lease lifecycle management and accounting,” said Phil Wales, CEO at EBIZ. “Our team brings not only technical implementation skills, but also hands-on knowledge of ASC 842 compliance, lease abstraction, and space-planning integration — helping clients extract full value from their Tango investment.”

”We’re impressed with EBIZ’s commitment to achieving certification on Tango Lease and their dedication to delivering exceptional outcomes for their customers,” said Allison Cohen, Director of Partnerships at Tango. “Their unique combination of technical expertise and deep lease accounting knowledge ensures clients not only implement Tango successfully but also achieve measurable results. EBIZ exemplifies the type of true partnership that continues to make a meaningful impact for our shared customers.”

EBIZ works with leading occupiers and operators to streamline and modernize their real estate technology stack, delivering value through speed, clarity, and real-world lease expertise. With certifications across Tango Lease, Tango Energy & Sustainability, and Tango Space, EBIZ can now support a broader portion of the real estate lifecycle—from lease compliance and financial management to workplace space planning and sustainability initiatives. This expanded capability strengthens EBIZ’s ability to deliver integrated solutions to maximize the value customers receive.

