EBusiness Strategies, LLC (EBIZ) Certified in the Tango Energy & Sustainability Solution

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: EBIZ has received Tango Energy & Sustainability Certification

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EBIZ, a leading provider of real estate technology implementation and data services, is proud to announce its certification in the Tango Energy & Sustainability solution—part of the company’s innovative portfolio of real estate and facilities management tools. EBIZ is proud to be a Tango Partner!

Tango’s Energy & Sustainability solution empowers organizations to measure, manage, and reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions across their real estate portfolios. With this certification, EBIZ expands its ability to help clients meet ESG goals, optimize energy performance, and support compliance with evolving sustainability regulations.

“We’re excited to deepen our partnership with Tango and to support clients in navigating the growing demand for transparent, accountable sustainability practices,” said Phil Wales, CEO at EBIZ. “Our team brings a unique combination of real estate technology expertise, data strategy, and system implementation experience to ensure a smooth rollout and long-term value from Tango’s solutions.”

EBIZ professionals include specialists in energy data integration, sustainability reporting, and portfolio-level analytics. With this certification, EBIZ is uniquely positioned to help clients translate sustainability goals into measurable operational impact.

“We’re pleased to certify EBIZ in our Tango Energy & Sustainability solution,” said Andy Anderson, Executive Vice President, Energy and Sustainability and Chief Sustainability Officer at Tango. “This certification demonstrates a strong commitment to advancing sustainability through technology. Their expertise makes EBIZ a valuable force in helping organizations operationalize sustainability.”

To learn more about how EBIZ supports Tango implementations, contact Tracy Jefferson at tracy.jefferson@ebsllc.com or +1-502-544-6142.

