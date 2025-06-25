Horaa Esports Becomes First Nepali Team to Qualify for 2025 PUBG MOBILE World Cup x Esports World Cup (PMWC x EWC) Horaa Esports demonstrated consistent form throughout the tournament, competing against 19 of the strongest teams in the region and culminating in an impressive 139 points in the Grand Finals Horaa Esports, represented by JiGGL3, SkY, NoFear, SleepY, HaitDami, and MafiaNinja, delivered strategic, high-elimination performances throughout the tournament, consistently securing top finishes and remaining among the top contenders from start to finish

NEPAL, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nepal has etched its name into global Esports history as Horaa Esports became the first-ever team from the country to qualify for the 2025 PUBG MOBILE World Cup x Esports World Cup (PMWC x EWC), following a breakthrough performance at the 2025 PUBG MOBILE Super League Central & South Asia (PMSL CSA) Spring, held in Almaty, Kazakhstan.Their second-place finish in the Grand Finals of the 2025 PMSL CSA Spring not only secured a slot at the global championship but also earned them a prize of approximately NPR 2.84 million, marking a defining moment in Nepal’s growing esports legacy.Horaa Esports demonstrated consistent form throughout the tournament, competing against 19 of the strongest teams in the region and culminating in an impressive 139 points in the Grand Finals. Their qualification places Nepal among just three nations from the CSA region to earn a spot at the 2025 PMWC x EWC.Represented by JiGGL3, SkY, NoFear, SleepY, HaitDami, and MafiaNinja, Horaa Esports delivered standout performances across all stages of the tournament, consistently displaying strategic discipline, high-elimination games and strong finishes that kept them among the top contenders from start to finish. The team made an early impact with a dominant chicken dinner in Match 2 of Finals Day 1, establishing a lead they maintained throughout the weekend. Veteran players such as SkY and NoFear were instrumental in the team’s success, with SkY notably earning the “Most Eliminations in a Day” award during the Finals, highlighting his individual impact alongside the team’s tactical execution and resilience.Nepal was represented at the 2025 PMSL CSA Spring by three teams: Horaa Esports, DRS Gaming, and Tribe Aeromacy, underscoring the country’s growing influence in South Asian Esports. While DRS Gaming and Tribe Aeromacy concluded their campaigns in 12th and 11th place respectively, their qualification to the Grand Finals itself was a significant achievement in one of the region’s most competitive fields.The 2025 PMSL CSA Spring tournament garnered over 14 million total views globally, with peak viewership surpassing 140,000 in Nepal alone over the 10-day competition, further underscoring the nation’s rising passion for Esports and its growing footprint in the regional competitive landscape.The 2025 PMWC x EWC will take place this July in Riyadh, bringing together the world’s top teams to compete for the ultimate Esports title. As one of only three teams from the CSA region to qualify, Horaa Esports will proudly represent Nepal on this prestigious international stage.Their qualification stands as a testament to Nepal’s rising potential in global Esports and serves as an inspiration to aspiring players and fans across the country. Fans can follow the team’s journey, stay updated, and cheer them on through the official PUBG MOBILE Esports South Asia channels on Facebook ( @PUBGMESPORTSSOUTHASIA ), Instagram ( @esportspubgmobile.southasia ) and YouTube ( @PUBGMOBILEEsportsSouthAsia ).(ENDS)ABOUT PUBG MOBILEPUBG MOBILE is based on PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, the phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles, and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone. PUBG MOBILE is co-developed by LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS of Tencent Games and KRAFTON Inc.For more information, please visit the official PUBG MOBILE accounts on Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.PUBG MOBILE is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play.

