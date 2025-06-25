New Era for Pakistan Esports Begins as 4Thrives Qualifies for 2025 PUBG MOBILE World Cup x Esports World Cup (PMWCxEWC)

A New Era for Pakistan Esports Begins as 4Thrives Qualifies for 2025 PUBG MOBILE World Cup x Esports World Cup (PMWC x EWC) 4Thrives Esports held their own against 19 of the region’s top teams, closing the Grand Finals with 135 points and securing one of the three available 2025 PMWC qualification slots from the CSA region 4Thrives Esports roster representing Pakistan on this international platform included IQQ, FALAK, T24OP, Nocki, and CAIRO

PAKISTAN, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pakistan has secured its place on the global esports stage as 4Thrives Esports delivered a breakthrough performance at the 2025 PUBG MOBILE Super League Central & South Asia (PMSL CSA) Spring, held in Almaty, Kazakhstan, earning a spot at the prestigious 2025 PUBG MOBILE World Cup x Esports World Cup (PMWC x EWC).Their third-place finish in the Grand Finals of the 2025 PMSL CSA Spring not only marked a career-defining milestone for the team but also earned them a prize of approximately PKR 4.3 million, reinforcing Pakistan’s growing stature in international PUBG MOBILE competitions.4Thrives Esports held their own against 19 of the region’s top teams, closing the Grand Finals with 135 points and securing one of the three available 2025 PMWC qualification slots from the CSA region. Their consistent efforts throughout the tournament reflected the team’s discipline and determination to represent Pakistan on the global stage.The 4Thrives Esports roster representing Pakistan on this international platform included IQQ, FALAK, T24OP, Nocki, and CAIRO. Together, the team demonstrated resilience and cohesion throughout the multi-stage tournament, contributing to one of Pakistan’s most significant achievements in PUBG MOBILE esports to date.Pakistan was represented at the 2025 PMSL CSA Spring by four teams: 4Thrives Esports, AS i8 Esports, R3GICIDE, and Viper Knockout. While AS i8 did not advance to the Grand Finals, all three of the remaining teams earned their place in the final stage of the tournament, demonstrating the strength and growing depth of Pakistan’s Esports scene.The 2025 PMWC x EWC, will take place this July in Riyadh and feature the world’s top teams competing for the ultimate Esports title. As one of only three teams from the CSA region to qualify, 4Thrives Esports will carry Pakistan’s hopes onto the global stage.Their qualification stands as a testament to Pakistan’s rising potential in global Esports and serves as an inspiration to aspiring players and fans across the country. Fans can follow the team’s journey, stay updated, and cheer them on through the official PUBG MOBILE Esports Pakistan channels on Facebook ( @PUBGMOBILEEsportsPakistan ), Instagram ( @esportspubgmobile.pakistan ) and YouTube (@PUBGMOBILEEsportsPakistan).(ENDS)ABOUT PUBG MOBILEPUBG MOBILE is based on PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, the phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles, and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone. PUBG MOBILE is co-developed by LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS of Tencent Games and KRAFTON Inc.For more information, please visit the official PUBG MOBILE accounts on Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.PUBG MOBILE is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play.

