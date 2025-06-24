Form & Function Aesthetics and Wellness Celebrates One-Year Anniversary with Innovative Mental Health and Beauty Event

There’s no reason to accept a lower quality of life with age. At Form & Function, we help our patients have those ‘Aha!’ moments—when they realize they have real options and real hope.” — Linda Harkavy, MD

EAST MEADOW, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Form & Function Aesthetics and Wellness invites the community to a special evening of celebration, innovation, and empowerment as it marks its one-year anniversary. Join us on Wednesday, July 2nd from 5 PM to 7 PM at 325 Merrick Ave, Suite 200, East Meadow, NY 11554 for “Form & Function Turns One: Celebrate with Mental Health and Beauty Innovation.”The event will spotlight the clinic’s commitment to holistic aesthetics and well-being through engaging activities, consultations, and exclusive offers—all curated under the vision of Linda Harkavy, MD, Founder and Medical Director.Guests can explore the BTL Bus parked onsite and experience the revolutionary Exomind technology alongside other advanced BTL wellness devices, including EmSculpt Neo , Emface, and Emsella. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with treatment demonstrations and receive insights from the expert team.Step inside the elegant Form & Function Aesthetics and Wellness facility for a guided tour and personalized consultation with Dr. Linda Harkavy . Learn how the clinic’s treatments address both form and function—from aesthetics to emotional wellness.Guests will enjoy light bites, gain insights into the latest beauty and wellness treatments, and have the opportunity to ask questions directly to our expert team. Guests will also enjoy event-only pricing and specials on select treatments.About Form & Function Aesthetics and WellnessLocated in East Meadow, NY, Form & Function Aesthetics and Wellness is a boutique medical spa redefining the intersection of aesthetics and whole-person wellness. With the guiding philosophy that feeling good and looking good go hand-in-hand, the practice offers non-invasive treatments designed for real life—effective, approachable, and tailored to the individual.Founded by Dr. Linda Harkavy, a physician with over 40 years of experience and a deep-rooted passion for functional medicine, the practice takes a uniquely holistic approach. From bio-rejuvenation to body contouring and emotional wellness tools, Form & Function prioritizes empowering patients to feel their best—at any stage of life.“There’s no reason to accept a lower quality of life with age. At Form & Function, we help our patients have those ‘Aha!’ moments—when they realize they have real options and real hope.” — Linda HarkavySpots are limited. Reserve your place at the celebration and discover how science, innovation, and compassion come together to shape the future of beauty and wellness.

