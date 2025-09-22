The Gilded Age Christmas Cookbook Brings the Sweet Splendor of a Bygone Era to Today’s Kitchens

Accompanied by vibrant photographs, these recipes invite bakers of all levels to recreate the sparkle and spirit of holidays past in their own homes. Food writer and historian Becky Libourel Diamond

Food writer and historian Becky Libourel Diamond invites readers to savor the holiday season the way society’s elite once did with her new release.

YARDLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sugar plums dancing, gingerbread glistening and cakes crowned with clouds of whipped cream — holiday tables of the Gilded Age were as extravagant as the era itself. While most Americans recognize sugar plums from Clement Clarke Moore’s beloved poem A Visit from St. Nicholas, few have ever savored one (spoiler: they’re not sugar-dusted plums!). Once the crown jewels of Victorian confections, these dainty delights disappeared with the dawn of the 20th century.

Now, food writer and historian Becky Libourel Diamond brings them back — along with dozens of other decadent desserts — in The Gilded Age Christmas Cookbook: Cookies and Treats from America’s Golden Era. More than a recipe collection, it’s a festive feast of flavors, stories and traditions from America’s most dazzling period.

Diamond has lovingly adapted recipes from the 19th century and earlier for today’s kitchens, making it possible to bake the very same cakes, pies, puddings, custards and candies that once graced Gilded Age holiday tables. Each recipe is paired with historical notes and sprinkled with lore, offering readers a colorful glimpse into a season when opulence met old-fashioned charm.

While the book brims with nostalgic Christmas favorites like brown sugar cookies and lemon gingerbread, it also highlights seasonal traditions from other celebrations, including Hanukkah and New Year’s. Accompanied by vibrant photographs, these recipes invite bakers of all levels to recreate the sparkle and spirit of holidays past in their own homes.

With a foreword by Chef Walter Staib, host and executive producer of the Emmy-winning series A Taste of History, The Gilded Age Christmas Cookbook is more than just a recipe collection — it’s the perfect gift for bakers, history lovers and holiday hosts alike. From sugar plums to whipped cream cakes, Diamond’s new book revives the sweet splendor of yesteryear and ensures that today’s celebrations can shine a little brighter.

About the Author

Becky Libourel Diamond is a food writer, librarian and research historian. Her two most recent books, The Gilded Age Cookbook and The Gilded Age Christmas Cookbook, blend Gilded Age details and celebrity stories with historic menus and recipes updated for modern kitchens. She is also the author of The Thousand Dollar Dinner and Mrs. Goodfellow: The Story of America’s First Cooking School. She is currently working on a history of Philadelphia’s City Tavern restaurant.

Diamond holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Rider University and a Master of Library Service from Rutgers University. She has worked as a business librarian at Rutgers–New Brunswick since 2020. She lives in Yardley, Pennsylvania.

For more information, please visit https://www.beckyldiamond.com, or find the author on Facebook (Becky Diamond, author), Instagram (@beckyldiamond) and TikTok (@beckyldiamond).

The Gilded Age Christmas Cookbook: Cookies and Treats from America’s Golden Era (1868-1900)

Publisher: Globe Pequot

Release Date: September 2, 2025

ISBN-13: ‎978-1493088423

Available from https://www.amazon.com/Gilded-Age-Christmas-Cookbook-Americas/dp/1493088424

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.