Injured Hiker Assisted off of Mt. Washington

Conservation Officer Sgt. Matthew Holmes

603-788-4850

603-271-3361

June 24, 2025

Sargent’s Purchase, NH – During the afternoon and evening of Monday, June 23, 2025, rescuers worked to assist a hiker off of Mt. Washington who had fallen and hit his head on the Tuckerman Ravine Trail. At approximately 4:30 p.m., Ravikumar Patel, 35, of Lowell, Massachusetts, slipped and fell approximately 0.4 miles above Hermit Lake while descending Mt. Washington. Patel sustained a head injury as a result of the fall. A member of Patel’s hiking party immediately made a 911 call for assistance, which initiated a rescue response.

The call was received by NH Fish and Game Department Conservation Officers at 4:34 p.m. Authorities immediately reached out to the Appalachian Mountain Club, who in turn dispatched a first responder from Hermit Lake. This rescuer was able to hike up Tuckerman Ravine Trail, make contact with Patel, and assess him. Patel, who was able to hike slowly, was taken back to the Hermit Lake AMC Hut to rest and await the arrival of a Conservation Officer.

At approximately 6:45 p.m., a Conservation Officer arrived at Hermit Lake on an ATV. Patel was taken back down to the AMC Pinkham Notch Visitor Center via the ATV, arriving safely at 7:28 p.m. Once roadside, Patel was united with family members who planned on taking him via a personal vehicle to seek medical attention. Patel and his family were very grateful for the assistance of rescuers in helping him get down off of the mountain following his fall.