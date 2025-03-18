MAS Digital Partners with TP ICAP’s Fusion Digital Assets to Expand Institutional Access to Digital Asset Markets

Institutional Trading Platform

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MAS Digital , a leading provider of institutional-grade digital asset trading solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with TP ICAP’s Fusion Digital Assets, an FCA-registered wholesale marketplace for digital assets.This collaboration will enable MAS Digital’s clients to execute trades seamlessly through its advanced trading GUI and institutional-grade infrastructure while benefiting from the deep liquidity and efficient marketplace provided by Fusion Digital Assets. By integrating with Fusion Digital, MAS Digital reaffirms its commitment to delivering secure, reliable, and scalable access to the growing digital asset market.Fusion Digital Assets cutting-edge trading and execution solutions.Rob Brown, Head of Strategic Development at MAS Group, commented:“We are excited to partner with Fusion Digital Assets and provide our clients with access to a well-established exchange. This represents another significant milestone in the evolution of institutional digital asset trading, combining MAS Digital’s robust technology with TP ICAP’s trusted infrastructure to provide greater market access, transparency, and efficiency.”Chay Pollard, Director of Digital Asset E-Broking at Fusion Digital Assets, commented:"We are excited to partner with MAS Digital, leveraging their strong expertise in the FX market as they expand into Digital Assets. Their advanced client connectivity solutions will further enhance TP ICAP’s network, providing clients new ways of executing with Fusion Digital Assets."About MAS DigitalMAS Digital is a premier institutional digital asset trading firm that offers advanced execution and trading solutions tailored for institutional investors. With a focus on security, compliance, and efficiency, MAS Digital is dedicated to bridging the gap between traditional finance and the digital asset ecosystem.For more information, visit https://mas-digital.io/ Contact: media@mas-digital.ioAbout Fusion Digital Assets:Fusion Digital Assets combines TP ICAP's established expertise in operating venues and organising execution, with diversified liquidity from TP ICAPs global client base. The venue currently supports trading in Bitcoin and Ether against USD. Going forward, it will expand the assets it supports in line with client demand.The venue's core elements include:• Fusion – TP ICAP's proprietary, award-winning electronic platform – provides clients with a non-custodial cryptoasset exchange for order matching and trade execution;• Partnering with industry-leading custodians, to provide independent safe keeping of clients' inventories and settlement services through a segregated model;• An anonymous aggregation of streaming liquidity from worldleading market makers and uncorrelated liquidity from TP ICAP's global client base; and• Operated by TP ICAP E&C Limited and registered with the FCA as a cryptoasset exchange provider.For more information about Fusion Digital Assets, please visit Fusion Digital Assets (TP ICAP) or contact fusiondigitalassets@tpicap.com.TP ICAP media contact: thomas.gilbert@tpicap.com

