LNG Bunkering Market Forecast To 2034 – For Business Leaders, Analysts, And Strategic Teams

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2025

What Is The Growth Trajectory Of The LNG Bunkering Market?

The LNG bunkering market size has witnessed substantial growth over the last few years. From a valuation of $1.56 billion in 2024, the market is expected to expand to $2.34 billion in 2025, growing at a robust compound annual growth rate CAGR of 50.0%. Strong economic growth in emerging markets, increased maritime trade activities, and heightened gas exploration and exports have been the key drivers for this trend.

What Boosts The Growth Of The LNG Bunkering Market?

The exponential growth of the LNG bunkering market size is expected to persist over the next few years, with it projected to reach $10.86 billion by 2029. This represents a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 46.8%. The forecasted growth can be attributed to an increasing demand for LNG fuel, greater use of vessels and ships, and the increasing need for marine decarbonization. Moreover, the development of technology and products, partnerships, and deployment of environment-friendly LNG bunkering vessels are also paving the way for high market growth.

Specifically, the burgeoning number of vessels and ships is projected to significantly enhance this market's growth. Conceived as anything that floats and can be guided or propelled, the increase in vessels, particularly LNG bunkering vessels that facilitate ship-to-ship bunkering, are making immense contributions towards the use of LNG as a maritime fuel.

Who Are The Big Players In The LNG Bunkering Market?

This market features an array of major companies that include World Fuel Services, Crowley Maritime Corporation, SHV Energy, Engie SA, Gaz-System, Petrochina, ENN Energy Holdings Limited, Sinopec, Guanghui Energy Company Limited, Woodside Energy, Santos Ltd, Nauticor GmbH & Co. KG, Engas, Edison S.p.A, LNG Croatio LLC, Klaipedos Nafta AB, Blue Grid Gas & Power, Polskie LNG S.A among others.

What Are The Key Emerging Trends in The LNG Bunkering Market?

Innovation is a dominant trend gaining traction in the LNG bunkering market. Many market players are focusing on launching innovative operations, such as ship-to-containership liquified natural gas bunkering, to establish a firm foothold in the market.

How Is The LNG Bunkering Market Segmented?

The LNG bunkering market is segmented in the following manner:

1 By Type: Ship To Ship, Terminal To Ship, Truck To Ship

2 By End User: Defense Vessels, Yachts, Cruise Ships, Ferries And OSVs, Bulk And General Cargo Fleets, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1 By Ship To Ship: Bunker Barges, LNG-Fueled Vessels

2 By Terminal To Ship: Shore-to-Ship Transfer Systems, Fixed Terminal Facilities

3 By Truck To Ship: Mobile Bunkering Units, LNG Transport Trucks

Which Region Leads The LNG Bunkering Market?

As of 2024, Europe was the largest region in this market. The other regions covered in the LNG bunkering market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. The report also covers countries such as Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Italy, Spain, and Canada.

