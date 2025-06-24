Rogers, Arkansas Shines in Premiere of Coffee Documentary

ROGERS, AR, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Destination Rogers is excited to announce the premiere of Coffee: The Universal Language, a documentary celebrating Rogers as a vibrant hub of coffee culture. The episode was celebrated locally with a watch party at 2nd Street Studios where producers and contributors gathered to honor this cultural milestone.Coffee: The Universal Language explores the deep connection between people, coffee, and place, revealing how this beloved drink unites communities worldwide. Through engaging vignettes, the episode spotlights the artistry and passion behind Rogers’ thriving coffee scene, with Onyx Coffee Lab, a global industry icon, at its heart. It also captures the city’s distinctive blend of tradition and modernization, inviting travelers to experience its authentic charm and warm hospitality. The series will raise awareness and inspire travel, positioning Rogers as a must-visit destination.“Rogers is a city where innovation and community brew something truly special,” said J.R. Shaw, executive director of Destination Rogers. “This partnership puts Rogers in front of an entirely new audience: coffee lovers and cultural travelers drawn to iconic destinations. The series will elevate awareness and drive visitation, inspiring travelers to experience the city’s unique charm and hospitality.”The episode features these local coffee shops and trailblazers:● Andrea Allen, Onyx Coffee Lab● Amber Dietrich, Confident Coffee Roasters, one of the few female roasters in the United States● Thao Nguyen, Calmo, bringing fresh perspectives to Rogers’ coffee scene● Iron Horse Coffee, a beloved Downtown gem“Some of the best coffees from around the world are being represented in Rogers,” said Co-Producer Nes Rodriguez. “The coffee scene has something special to offer. Whether you’re a resident or just passing through, exploring coffee provides a delightful glimpse into the heart of the community.”Viewers can watch the entire series on the Places.Travel YouTube Channel , the TravelTV Playlist and Zeam . It will be available nationwide on the PBS Passport app on August 28. The show will air internationally via the GoUSA app, however the season is in the linear schedule for July with exact dates and airtimes varying by country. A Spanish-language version is currently in development. The episode will also air in the following broadcast areas during June and July:● Springfield, MO – KYCW/CW, June 28 and July 5, 1 p.m. CT● Kansas City, MO – KCTV/CBS, June 28 and July 5, 10 a.m. CT● Jonesboro, AR – KAIT/ABC, July 1-2, 11:30 a.m. CT● Los Angeles, CA – KLCS/PBS, July 3 and August 14, 5:30 p.m. PT, https://klcs.org/coffee-the-universal-language/ ● St. Louis, MO – KMOV/CBS, July 5-6, check local listings for time● Tyler, TX – KLTV/ABC, July 20 and July 27, 5 p.m. CTDestination Rogers extends its gratitude to the documentary team, partners and sponsors, including the Rogers Advertising & Promotion Commission and the Rogers Lowell Chamber, for supporting this film and groundbreaking destination marketing project.About Destination RogersDestination Rogers is the official Destination Marketing Organization for the City of Rogers, overseen by the Rogers Advertising and Promotion Commission. As a division of the Rogers Lowell Chamber, the organization works to drive economic growth by attracting meetings, conventions, and leisure visitors. Destination Rogers promotes the city as an entertainment destination and a world-class place to live, work, invest, and play. By increasing tourism, the organization contributes to enhancing the quality of life for residents through the economic impact of a robust visitor economy.

