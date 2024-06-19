Pittsburgh Nonprofit Safe Moves for Seniors Expands Across the United States
Nonprofit opens 13 locations with Pittsburgh as its National HeadquartersPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safe Moves for Seniors, a national nonprofit organization specializing in assisting economically disadvantaged seniors in downsizing, decluttering and moving at no cost, is excited to announce that it has expanded operations in 13 cities across the United States, making Pittsburgh its National Headquarters.
After attending the National Association of Senior and Specialty Move Managers Annual Conference in 2022, Founder and President Jill Yesko Diana announced she was interested in expanding the nonprofit beyond Western Pennsylvania. She was approached by several national move managers who expressed interest in joining her in this endeavor by starting their own chapters in various cities.
"Expanding our reach to 13 new cities is not just about physical locations, it is about reaching more seniors in need and providing them with the moving support they deserve,” said Yesko Diana. “Our mission at Safe Moves for Seniors has always been to preserve the dignity of our vulnerable population and this expansion is a testament to that commitment.”
Quincy, Illinois was the first location outside of Pittsburgh, followed by San Diego. And after three months of logistics, 13 locations were born, with five more in the pipeline. Each chapter has a service coordinator who locates and utilizes these critical services to seniors in their respective locations.
With Pittsburgh as the Safe Moves for Seniors National Headquarters, the 13 other locations are:
•Bergen County, New Jersey
•Buffalo, New York
•Columbus, Ohio
•Denver Metro, Colorado
•Denver East, Colorado
•Lakeland, Florida
•Las Vegas, Nevada
•Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
•New Market, New Hampshire
•Northern Illinois
•Quincy, Illinois
•San Diego, California
•Wooster, Ohio
Throughout the United States, more than 15 million – or 1 in 3 – older adults aged 65 and older are economically insecure, with incomes below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level. This nonprofit provides tailored support and resources to alleviate this insecurity in America’s most vulnerable population.
And, individuals have the opportunity to support the mission of Safe Moves for Seniors by purchasing custom-designed t-shirts, sweatshirts or hoodies, with all proceeds directly benefiting the organization's vital services. To participate in the campaign and purchase merchandise, click here. Don’t miss this chance to show your support for Safe Moves for Seniors and make a meaningful difference in the lives of older adults nationwide.
Through corporate sponsorships, grants and individual donations, Safe Moves for Seniors ensures that seniors lacking the financial means to relocate to safer, more affordable housing receive complimentary services, including packing, transporting and unpacking. The organization chooses qualified and respectful moving companies and third-party services, supervising all aspects of the move and fostering a community where every individual can thrive.
To donate or learn more, please visit the website. Seniors aged 60 and over seeking the services must complete an online application and meet financial thresholds to qualify.
About Safe Moves for Seniors
Safe Moves for Seniors, founded in 2020 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, established its National Headquarters in Pittsburgh after expanding to 13 locations across the United States. The organization ensures that economically challenged senior citizens who relocate from their current home to another location for any reason are provided services free of charge, including packing, transporting and unpacking. Safe Moves for Seniors relies on support from community foundations, corporations and individual donations.
