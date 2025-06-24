Excellence in Georgia Tax Law: Bomar Law Firm Receives the Award of Excellence from ThreeBestRated® for 2025
EINPresswire.com/ -- Tax law is highly complicated, due to its constantly changing nature. Both individuals and business owners in Georgia find it challenging to comprehend the regulations and navigate tax-related issues. This is where Bomar Law Firm steps in, not just as attorneys, but also as advocates, educators and compassionate allies. They offer crucial tax-related advice for both individuals and businesses at the right time, helping them manage their money effectively.
Since its inception in 2007, the firm has been showcasing an ardent passion for helping people understand and navigate Georgia’s tax laws. This steadfast commitment has fetched Bomar Law the Award of Excellence from ThreeBestRated® recently. This is the firm’s eighth consecutive year being recognized—a testament that reinforces their expertise and client satisfaction.
Bomar Law Firm: Georgia’s Trusted Experts in Tax Litigation
Bomar Law Firm was founded by Calvin Bomar, a former IRS Chief Counsel. The firm brings together some of the nation’s top tax lawyers under one roof. They have vast experience and deep knowledge of the U.S. tax system, which serves as a resource for their clients who are navigating tax-related disputes. As a firm dedicated only to tax litigation, they specialize entirely in tax law and handle a spectrum of tax issues, including:
>> Tax litigation
>> Tax audit defense
>> Conservation easement attorney
>> Tax-exempt & nonprofit organizations
>> Asset protection
>> Unfiled tax returns
>> Whistleblower reward
>> IRS tax relief & tax levy
>> Cryptocurrency tax matters
>> Historic easement IRS tax cases.
Bomar Law Firm’s success has been built on: diligence, hard work, client care and technical expertise. They are committed to representing investors and guiding them through every stage, starting with audits and appeals to the U.S. tax court, district court and federal court. They aim to make the process as smooth and understandable as possible. No matter how complex the tax issue, Bomar Law Firm ensures clients understand their legal standing clearly by evaluating each aspect of the case and breaking down complex issues into understandable terms.
Over the years, they have represented and fought rigorously for hundreds of clients throughout Georgia, the nation and across the world. Beyond helping individuals and business owners, Bomar Law Firm takes pride in being the go-to resource for other lawyers, IRS employees, and CPAs seeking guidance on complex tax matters. Their deep expertise has made them a trusted name, with many clients coming solely through word-of-mouth referrals from other law and accounting firms.
Individuals seeking expert advice and support in their tax matters can visit atlantataxattorney.com to get in touch with Bomar Law Firm. The firm offers free consultations for their clients.
Calvin Bomar
