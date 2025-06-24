Defence releases names of deceased members during an incident of stabbing in Macadamia Military Base

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is mourning the death of two members who tragically lost their lives during the altercation at the Macadamia Military Base on 21 June 2025.

The names are as follows:

Both members were proudly serving under 5 South African Infantry Battalion, based in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, and were deployed at Macadamia Base as part of Operation CORONA, a national border safeguarding mission.

The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Angie Motshekga, the Deputy Ministers of Defence and Military Veterans, Maj Gen (ret) Bantu Holomisa and Mr Richard Hlophe, together with the Acting Secretary for Defence, Dr Thobekile Gamede, and the Chief of the South African National Defence Force, General Rudzani Maphwanya, send their condolences to the families of the deceased and the entire defence family.

Enquiries:

Rear Admiral (Junior Grade) Prince Tshabalala

Director: Defence Corporate Communication

Cell: 078 097 4005

E-mail: Prince.Tshabalala@dod.mil.za

#GovZAUpdates