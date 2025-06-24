Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,888 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,088 in the last 365 days.

Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa officiates International Day of Seafarer in Durban, 25 Jun

Members of the media are invited to join the Transport Deputy Minister, Mr. Mkhuleko Hlengwa during the commemoration of the International Day of the Seafarer in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

The details are as follows:
Date:    Wednesday, 25 June 2025
Time:    9h00 – 13h00
Venue:   MSC Passenger Cruise Terminal, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal  

Members of the media attending the event are requested to confirm attendance with Mr Tshegofatso Maake on 063 281 9453 / maaket@dot.gov.za

Media Contact: 
Collen Msibi
National Spokesperson
Cell: 066 476 9015
 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa officiates International Day of Seafarer in Durban, 25 Jun

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more