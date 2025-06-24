Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa officiates International Day of Seafarer in Durban, 25 Jun

Members of the media are invited to join the Transport Deputy Minister, Mr. Mkhuleko Hlengwa during the commemoration of the International Day of the Seafarer in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

The details are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 25 June 2025

Time: 9h00 – 13h00

Venue: MSC Passenger Cruise Terminal, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal

Members of the media attending the event are requested to confirm attendance with Mr Tshegofatso Maake on 063 281 9453 / maaket@dot.gov.za

Media Contact:

Collen Msibi

National Spokesperson

Cell: 066 476 9015

