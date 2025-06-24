Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa officiates International Day of Seafarer in Durban, 25 Jun
Members of the media are invited to join the Transport Deputy Minister, Mr. Mkhuleko Hlengwa during the commemoration of the International Day of the Seafarer in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.
The details are as follows:
Date: Wednesday, 25 June 2025
Time: 9h00 – 13h00
Venue: MSC Passenger Cruise Terminal, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal
Members of the media attending the event are requested to confirm attendance with Mr Tshegofatso Maake on 063 281 9453 / maaket@dot.gov.za
Media Contact:
Collen Msibi
National Spokesperson
Cell: 066 476 9015
Legal Disclaimer:
