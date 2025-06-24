Saudi Arabia Concludes Its Participation in the Beijing International Book Fair 2025
Representatives from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia greet attendees with cultural gifts and publications, showcasing the Kingdom’s rich literary heritage.
Saudi pavilion staff hand out curated literature and promotional materials to Chinese visitors, highlighting bilateral cultural exchange efforts.
Guests at the Saudi pavilion enjoy engaging discussions and receive curated publications, offering them a glimpse into the Kingdom’s vibrant literary scene.
Saudi Arabia showcases cultural transformation at Beijing Book Fair 2025, strengthening Saudi-Chinese ties and global publishing partnerships.RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saudi Arabia has concluded its participation in the Beijing International Book Fair 2025,
held at the China National Convention Center in the Chinese capital, Beijing. The event
witnessed strong representation from Saudi cultural institutions, led by the Literature,
Publishing & Translation Commission, through a comprehensive pavilion that embodied the
cultural transformation taking place in the Kingdom under Saudi Vision 2030. The
participation was part of the Saudi-Chinese Cultural Year 2025, which reflects the strength
of bilateral relations between the two nations, rooted in decades of enduring friendship and
ongoing cooperation, and represents their shared aspirations to strengthen cultural and
intellectual exchange between their peoples.
Throughout the exhibition, the Saudi pavilion presented a diverse cultural and literary
programme that reflected the vibrancy of the Kingdom’s creative landscape, highlighted
developments in the literature, publishing, and translation sectors, and introduced visitors
to Saudi Arabia’s experience in empowering national talent and developing local content.
Several prominent national institutions participated in the Saudi pavilion, led by the
Literature, Publishing & Translation Commission, including the King Salman Global
Academy for Arabic Language, King Abdulaziz Public Library, King Fahd National Library,
the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Award for Cultural Cooperation between Saudi Arabia
and China, the Saudi Translation Association, the Saudi Publishing Association, and Nasher
Publishing & Distribution.
Saudi Arabia’s participation aimed to strengthen its cultural presence internationally and
establish sustainable relations with global stakeholders in publishing and translation. The
Beijing International Book Fair served as a vital platform to expand cultural cooperation
with the People’s Republic of China and exchange expertise with intellectual leaders and
major international publishing houses.
The participation also showcased the Kingdom’s national efforts in developing the book
industry and fostering international cultural dialogue—aligning with its commitment to
promoting its cultural identity, embracing global experiences, and enhancing tools of
civilisational communication.
The Literature, Publishing & Translation Commission led the Kingdom’s delegation and
oversaw the coordination of all participating Saudi institutions, ensuring synergy among
cultural entities and delivering a unified cultural message that reflects the Kingdom’s
aspirations for regional and international leadership in the fields of literature, publishing,
and translation.
