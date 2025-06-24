Elastio and Cloud303 Forge Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Ransomware Recovery Assurance Across the Cloud

Elastio and Cloud303 partner to deliver ransomware recovery assurance at scale, combining integrity validation with AWS-native resilience and 24/7 support.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elastio, the leader in ransomware recovery assurance, today announced a strategic partnership with Cloud303, an award-winning AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, to deliver scalable, secure, and fully validated ransomware recovery capabilities to cloud-first enterprises.

This partnership combines Elastio’s proven platform for ransomware detection, resilience, and data integrity validation with Cloud303’s in-depth expertise in AWS Well-Architected frameworks, disaster recovery, and mission-critical cloud infrastructure. Together, the two companies will offer a robust solution that eliminates uncertainty around recovery and ensures cyber-resilient operations for organizations at every stage of their cloud journey.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Cloud303, a team known for exceptional AWS technical proficiency and a relentless focus on operational excellence,” said Christopher Sauer, Global Vice President, Strategic Alliances and Channel, at Elastio. “This partnership is about more than alignment—it’s about acceleration. Together, we’re bringing ransomware assurance to the forefront of cloud security strategies and delivering it at scale.”

Through this partnership, Cloud303 will offer Elastio’s ransomware recovery assurance platform as part of its security and resiliency services portfolio, helping customers:

- Proactively detect ransomware in backups and snapshots.



- Validate data integrity and recovery readiness on a continuous basis.



- Reduce downtime and risk with provable, clean recovery options.



- Meet compliance and audit mandates across regulated industries.



“Ransomware is no longer a question of ‘if,’ but ‘when,’” said Phil Supinski, CEO of Cloud303. “Our clients trust us to protect and scale their most critical workloads in AWS. With Elastio’s platform in our toolkit, we’re delivering not just recovery, but proven recovery—and that changes the game.”

The partnership unlocks new go-to-market opportunities across joint verticals, including financial services, healthcare, SaaS, and the public sector. Cloud303’s customer-first delivery model and 24/7 support—combined with Elastio’s automated secondary scans and integrity scoring—create a frictionless path for enterprise and mid-market customers to adopt zero-compromise ransomware protection.

For more information on how Elastio and Cloud303 are redefining ransomware resilience, please visit www.elastio.com or contact Christopher Sauer, Global Vice President of Strategic Alliances and Channels, at partner@elastio.com.

About Elastio

Elastio is the only platform purpose-built to ensure backup data recovery readiness. With real-time backup scanning, ransomware detection, and clean recovery point validation, Elastio enables organizations to protect and restore their critical cloud data with speed, confidence, and integrity. Learn more at www.elastio.com

About Cloud303

Cloud303 is an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner and DevOps consulting leader. Known for architecting cloud-native infrastructure that is secure, scalable, and always available, Cloud303 specializes in helping clients achieve operational excellence through modern, resilient, and automated AWS solutions. Learn more at www.cloud303.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.