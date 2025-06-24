Honoris United Universities Supports AfricaTek 2025 to Advance Emerging Technologies

AfricaTek at ESPRIT, Tunisia

TUNIS, TUNISIA, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Honoris United Universities, the first and largest pan-African private higher education network, proudly supported and participated in AfricaTek 2025, the 8th edition of the EAI International Conference on Emerging Technologies for Developing Countries, hosted by Honoris member institution ESPRIT.

Under the theme “Emerging Technologies: Pathways to Resilience and Growth in Africa,” the conference served as a platform for exploring how AI and emerging technologies are shaping inclusive and sustainable development across the continent. The theme reflected a shared conviction that technology is no longer a luxury in Africa, it is an essential catalyst for unlocking resilience, innovation, and long-term prosperity.

Proudly co-organized by ESPRIT in collaboration with the European Alliance for Innovation (EAI) and with the support of Honoris United Universities, AfricaTek 2025 convened leading researchers, innovators, and academic voices from across Africa and beyond to explore locally driven technological solutions to global challenges. The three-day event featured keynote speeches, technical sessions, hands-on workshops, and practical research outcomes.

AfricaTek 2025 also demonstrated the strength of collaboration within the Honoris network, with active participation from: Dr. Mohamed Tabaa (EMSI, Morocco), Dr. Adekunle Adeleke (Nile University of Nigeria), and multiple ESPRIT representatives, who served as Technical Program Chairs.

Professor Faouzi Kamoun, Deputy General Manager of ESPRIT School of Business, said, “It was a great pleasure to welcome AfricaTek 2025 to the ESPRIT campus and to collaborate with esteemed colleagues from across the Honoris network and beyond. Events like these reflect the power of academic partnerships and the vital role of emerging technologies in transforming education systems, especially in emerging markets where innovation can accelerate access, equity, and impact.”

A total of 113 research submissions were received and rigorously evaluated through 490 expert reviews. This process culminated in the acceptance of 69 papers, of which 62 were presented, 58 in live on-campus sessions and four in virtual format. The proceedings will be published in the Springer Lecture Notes of the Institute for Computer Sciences, Social Informatics and Telecommunications Engineering (LNICST), ensuring a lasting contribution to global research.

Through initiatives like AfricaTek, Honoris United Universities reaffirms its mission to empower Africa’s academic communities to lead the development of relevant, resilient, and future-focused education for the continent. As AI and emerging technologies reshape the global landscape, Honoris remains committed to harnessing innovation to increase access to quality education.

ENDS

About Honoris United Universities

Honoris United Universities is the first and largest pan-African private higher education network committed to transforming lives through relevant education for lifetime success. Collaborative intelligence, cultural agility, and mobile mindsets are at the heart of the Honoris approach to educating the next generation of leaders and professionals to make a transformative impact on a global scale. Honoris combines the expertise of its member institutions to develop world-class African human talent with an entrepreneurial mindset and 21st-century skills to thrive in the world of work.

Recognized as a New Champion by the World Economic Forum, Honoris comprises a community of 100,000+ students on 76 campuses in 26 cities. The network is formed of 16 institutions: multidisciplinary universities, specialized schools, technical and vocational institutes, contact, distance, and online institutions. Honoris has transformed more than 1.2 million lives to date with a legacy of 250+ years of experience in education, supported by exclusive academic partnerships and exchange programs in more than 250 universities across Europe, North America, and Asia. To strengthen its employability mandate, students benefit from an ecosystem of over 1,000 employer partners. More than 490 degrees are offered in Medicine, Health Sciences, Engineering, IT, Business, Law, Architecture, Digital and Creative Arts, Fashion and Design, Media, Political Science, and Education.

Honoris United Universities. Education for Impact. www.honoris.net

