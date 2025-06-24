Hyzy World Youth Activity Center by Ecust Creplus Design Wins Gold in A' Advertising Industry Awards

Hyzy World Youth Activity Center Design

Ecust Creplus Design Receives Prestigious Recognition for Outstanding Corporate Identity Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of advertising design, has announced Ecust Creplus Design as a winner in the Advertising, Marketing, and Communication Design category for their exceptional work on the Hyzy World Youth Activity Center corporate identity. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the Hyzy World Youth Activity Center design within the advertising industry.The Hyzy World Youth Activity Center corporate identity design showcases its relevance to current trends and needs within the advertising industry. By seamlessly integrating the architectural arch as a defining feature and merging two-dimensional and three-dimensional expressions, the design embodies the concept of a Gateway to the Future, aligning with industry standards and practices. This innovative approach offers practical benefits for users, the industry, and other stakeholders, emphasizing utility and creativity.The award-winning design stands out in the market based on its unique features and benefits. The circular form symbolizes wholeness and perfection, while the hidden heart-shaped detail, visible from a top-down perspective and through shadow play, beautifully conveys the brand's core philosophy of Nurturing with Love. This distinctive highlight sets the Hyzy World Youth Activity Center corporate identity apart from competitors, showcasing its functionality and aesthetics.Receiving the A' Advertising, Marketing, and Communication Design Award serves as motivation for Ecust Creplus Design to continue striving for excellence and innovation in future projects. This recognition has the potential to inspire further exploration and foster innovation within the brand, without implying dominance over the industry. The award highlights the team's dedication to creating designs that positively impact the advertising industry and society as a whole.Hyzy World Youth Activity Center was designed by Creative Director Shan Hao, Art Director Du Weimiao, Graphic Designer Hua Yizhou, and the talented team at Ecust Creplus Design.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design at:About HYZY World Youth Activity CenterHYZY World is China's largest youth activity center, located in Shanghai, with a total investment of 1.46 billion RMB and a total construction area of approximately 100,000 square meters. The center consists of eight distinct buildings, each serving a unique function, creating a comprehensive public hub for education, culture, sports, and technology activities, with a primary focus on youth development.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that demonstrate exceptional innovation, skill, and impact within the Advertising, Marketing, and Communication Design category. Winners are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel, based on pre-established evaluation criteria including innovative concept, effective message delivery, visual impact, target audience understanding, brand consistency, strategic approach, creative execution, cultural relevance, sustainable practices, technological integration, social impact, return on investment, market penetration, originality in design, user experience, cross-platform compatibility, campaign scalability, adaptability to different formats, inclusion of diverse voices, and adherence to ethical advertising standards.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an esteemed international juried design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries. With a mission to create a better world through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop pioneering solutions that positively impact society. For over a decade, the competition has celebrated remarkable achievements, showcasing innovative designs on a global stage. Interested parties are invited to explore the A' Design Awards , view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.