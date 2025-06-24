Neurological Conditions' Surge Catalyst For Market Expansion: Key Driver Transforming The Neurotechnology Market In 2025

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The neurotechnology market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It is slated to grow from $15.38 billion in 2024 to $17.39 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.1%. Prominent factors propelling the growth include increased research funding, aging population, prevalence of neurological disorders, regulatory support, and various government initiatives.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Neurotechnology Market Size?

Another significant growth driver for the neurotechnology market is the rising healthcare expenditure. This refers to spending on healthcare-related goods and services within a given healthcare system or economy. It supports the growth and implementation of neurotechnology by fostering research, facilitating access to advanced equipment, promoting education and training, supporting clinical trials, ensuring regulatory oversight, and making innovative treatments more accessible to patients in need of neurological care.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Neurotechnology Market?

The view ahead for the neurotechnology market looks promising. The market size is expected to see progressive growth, reaching an estimated $29.8 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 14.4%. This growth can be primarily attributed to regulatory advancements, the interplay of genomics and neurological disorders, telemedicine in neurology, adoption of precision medicine, and the development of closed-loop systems.

In addition, anticipated trends influencing the marketplace include advancements in neuroinformatics, interventions related to neuroplasticity, initiatives about brain mapping, solutions for remote monitoring, and non-invasive brain stimulation.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Neurotechnology Market?

Key industry players operating in this burgeoning neurotechnology market include General Electric, Medtronic PLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Shimadzu Corporation, EndoStim Inc., Elekta AB, Natus Medical Incorporated, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cleveland Medical Devices Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, LivaNova PLC, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Cochlear Limited, Advanced Bionics AG Sonova, NeuroPace Inc., NeuroSigma Inc., NeuroMetrix Inc., NeuroSky Inc., NeuroVigil Inc., Neurotech Pharmaceuticals Inc., Neurotech International Limited, NeurotechEU, Neurotech Solutions, Neurotech Reports, Neurotech Research Development.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Neurotechnology Market?

A trend emerging among these top companies is the concentrated effort to develop advanced therapeutic solutions such as the endovascular brain-computer interface BCI to enhance cognitive function and restore mobility for patients with neurological impairments.

How Is The Neurotechnology Market Segmented?

In terms of market segmentation, the neurotechnology market report covers:

1 By Conditions: Cognitive Disorders, Pain Treatment, Urinary And Faecal Incontinence, Epilepsy, Parkinson's Disease, Hearing Conditions, Sleep Disorder, Depression, Other Conditions

2 By Type: Imaging Modalities, Neurostimulation, Cranial Surface Measurement, Neurological Implants, Other Types

3 By End Use: Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals, Homecare Facilities, Other End Uses.

In the Conditions subsegment, cognitive disorders include Alzheimer's Disease, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder ADHD, and dementia; while pain treatment covers chronic pain, neuropathic pain, and acute pain. The Urinary and Fecal Incontinence segment incorporates overactive bladder, neurogenic bladder, and fecal incontinence management.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Neurotechnology Market?

Regionally, North America held the largest market share for neurotechnology market in 2024. Europe, however, is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

