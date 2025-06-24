Oil And Gas Wells Drilling Services Market Report 2025 – Key Insights For Companies Seeking Growth & Competitive Edge

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global oil and gas wells drilling services market has experienced significant growth in recent years, and this trend is projected to continue. According to the latest report released by The Business Research Company, the market is expected to grow from $146.89 billion in 2024 to $155.3 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.7%.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Oil And Gas Wells Drilling Services Market Size?

This growth during the historic period can be attributed to a variety of factors, including an increase in global energy demand, increased exploration and production activities, changes in oil and gas prices, infrastructural development, and geopolitical factors.

In the next few years, the oil and gas wells drilling services market size is expected to see steady growth, growing to $186.27 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 4.7%. This growth in the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as the transition to renewable energy, demand for unconventional resources, environmental and sustainability goals, expansion in the natural gas market, and focus on safety and risk mitigation.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Oil And Gas Wells Drilling Services Market?

Furthermore, significant strides in technology and increasing offshore production activities are set to shape the industry. Key trends for this period include digitalization and automation in drilling, improvements in drilling techniques, and increasing reliance on data analytics. Other notable trends comprise an increasing demand for directional drilling and the rise of rig automation.

A key driving force for service uptake is the growth of offshore production activities, which is expected to significantly boost the health and wellness market going forward. These offshore activities refer to business manoeuvres executed in a country other than the company's home base. Oil and gas well drilling services are utilized in such offshore exercises to drill new wells and maintain existing ones.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Oil And Gas Wells Drilling Services Market?

Spearheading growth within the oil and gas wells drilling services market industry are major companies such as the Saudi Arabian Oil Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, China National Petroleum Corporation, and TotalEnergies SE. Other notable players include Chevron Corporation, Eni S.p.A., Petróleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras, Repsol YPF S.A., and ConocoPhillips. These industry juggernauts operate alongside China National Offshore Oil Corporation Limited, Schlumberger Limited, and Baker Hughes Incorporated, among others.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Oil And Gas Wells Drilling Services Market?

Noteworthy progress is being made within the oil and gas wells drilling services market industry through the development of new innovative technologies. A prime example of this innovation is seen in the emergence of acoustic platforms that provide reliable services to customers - this is a system, either software or hardware, that is used to process and record audio signals.

How Is The Oil And Gas Wells Drilling Services Market Segmented?

A breakdown of the oil and gas wells drilling services market reveals a segmented landscape, classified by type, service, and machine parts, with further subsegmentation within these categories. For instance, the market is divided into onshore drilling services and offshore drilling services, with services ranging from directional drilling to non-directional drilling, and machine parts including rigs, pipes, bits, reamers, among others.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Oil And Gas Wells Drilling Services Market?

By geography, North America reigned as the largest region in the oil and gas wells drilling services market in 2024, with the Middle East following closely behind. This extensive report also provides insights into Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and Africa.

