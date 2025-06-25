A sunrise salutation to wellness at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives

Sunrise yoga at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives Malvika Pant conducting sunrise yoga at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives

MALDIVES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of International Yoga Day, Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives welcomed the morning with a soul-enriching yoga session on the resort’s pool deck, inviting in-house guests and colleagues to share in a tranquil moment of mindfulness, movement, and meaning. Yoga has long been recognised for its physical, mental, and emotional benefits from improving flexibility and posture to reducing stress and cultivating clarity. But when practised at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives, with the sound of waves as your soundtrack and the sunrise painting the sky, it becomes a grounding, rejuvenating experience one that reconnects you with both nature and yourself.Led by resident yoga instructor Malvika Pant, the session encouraged participants to step away from the rush of everyday routines and rediscover presence through breath and gentle movement. “Yoga isn’t just a practice,” shared Malvika, “it’s a way of returning to yourself. Here at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives, with the sea breeze in your hair and the sound of the waves close by, even a few mindful stretches can feel like a profound reset. Nature supports the journey inward.”Guests from around the world took part, some experienced practitioners, others joining a yoga class for the very first time. One guest reflected, “I’ve done yoga before, but this was different, more peaceful, more connected. Doing sun salutations with the ocean in front of you and no distractions around is something I’ll carry with me long after I leave.”The event not only celebrated yoga as a global movement but also highlighted the wellness experiences available at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives throughout the year. Whether it’s an early morning flow, a sunset meditation, or one-on-one sessions tailored to individual needs, the resort integrates well-being into island life in simple yet intentional ways.As travel trends continue to embrace holistic wellness, Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives offers a unique sanctuary where guests can reconnect with themselves and the world around them one breath at a time.For more information about wellness experiences visit Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives.

