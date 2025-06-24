Tura by Mai Wahdan Wins Gold in A' Furniture Design Awards

Tura

Innovative Furniture Design Inspired by Ancient Pyramids Receives Top Honor in International Competition

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and prestigious recognition in the field of furniture design, has announced Mai Wahdan 's "Tura" table as the recipient of the Gold A' Design Award in the Furniture Design category. This esteemed accolade highlights the exceptional craftsmanship, innovation, and aesthetic appeal of Wahdan's creation, positioning it as a standout piece within the competitive furniture industry.The Tura table's recognition by the A' Furniture Design Award underscores its relevance to current trends and needs within the industry. By seamlessly blending ancient inspiration with modern design elements, Wahdan's creation aligns with the growing demand for furniture that tells a story and connects users to cultural heritage. The table's practical benefits, including its durability, functionality, and space optimization, make it a valuable addition to both residential and commercial spaces.Wahdan's award-winning design draws inspiration from the enduring strength and grandeur of ancient Egyptian pyramids, particularly those constructed using Tura limestone. The table features three monumental stone-like bases, meticulously crafted from fiberglass to replicate the texture and solidity of stone while ensuring a lighter, more manageable weight. A seamless glass surface sits atop these bases, creating a striking contrast between the smooth, transparent top and the rugged, textured supports. This fusion of materials not only enhances the table's aesthetic appeal but also contributes to its overall stability and functionality.The Gold A' Design Award serves as a testament to Mai Wahdan's innovative approach to furniture design and her commitment to pushing the boundaries of material exploration. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects within her studio, Luxentti Design House, fostering a continued dedication to creating pieces that merge cultural significance with contemporary functionality. The award also acts as a motivator for Wahdan and her team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their craft.Mai Wahdan, the founder and interior design director of Luxentti Design House, led the design process of the award-winning Tura table.Interested parties may learn more about the Tura table and its designer, Mai Wahdan, by visiting the dedicated design page on the A' Design Award website:About Mai WahdanMai Wahdan is the founder and interior design director of Luxentti Design House, a multidisciplinary studio based in Egypt that specializes in architecture, interior design, landscaping, and custom furniture. Her practice explores the relationship between natural materials, spatial experience, and cultural identity, often incorporating biophilic principles to strengthen the connection between people and place. Through residential, commercial, and product design, Wahdan leads projects rooted in material exploration and contextual awareness, aiming to create spaces and objects that enhance human connection and promote purposeful living.About LuxenttiLuxentti is a multidisciplinary design studio driven by a passion for urban, architectural, and interior design. The studio's diverse team, comprising professionals of various nationalities, includes designers, architects, engineers, draftsmen, and skilled artisans. By combining technical expertise with creative vision, Luxentti focuses on delivering thoughtful, high-quality designs that balance functionality, aesthetics, and craftsmanship. This approach ensures precision and innovation in every project undertaken by the studio.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to furniture designs that demonstrate exceptional innovation, creativity, and impact within the industry. Winners of this award are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process, where a panel of expert jurors, including design professionals, industry leaders, journalists, and academics, evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria such as originality, functionality, ergonomics, sustainability, and market potential. The Golden A' Design Award serves as a benchmark for excellence in furniture design, recognizing products that push the boundaries of material exploration, technological integration, and user experience enhancement.About A' Design AwardThe A' Furniture Design Award is a highly respected international competition that recognizes outstanding achievements in furniture design. Welcoming entries from a diverse range of participants, including individual designers, design studios, manufacturers, and brands, the award aims to celebrate creativity, innovation, and excellence within the furniture industry. By participating in this prestigious competition, entrants gain the opportunity to showcase their work on a global stage, receive valuable feedback from a panel of expert jurors, and contribute to the advancement of the furniture design field. The A' Design Award, now in its 17th year, remains committed to its philanthropic mission of making the world a better place through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following URL:

