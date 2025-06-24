Atlas Driving School: Missioned to Make People Confident Behind the Wheels, Wins 2025 ThreeBestRated® Award!
We take pride in watching students go from nervous beginners to confident, licensed drivers. We’re proud of our reputation, size of our team, and thousands of success stories we've helped create.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlas Driving School, based in Vancouver is proud to announce their fifth Award of Excellence from ThreeBestRated®. This prestigious award comes to their hands after undergoing a tough-to-crack 50-Point Inspection analysis process.
Year after year, the school meets the high standards required to win this award by delivering high-quality instruction and imparting confidence in students on the road. This award is not just a recognition, but a testament to their dedication, expertise, and the trust they’ve built with their students and community. “It’s an honour. Recognition like this means a lot, but what matters most is the trust and support we receive from our students and community,” said Keyvan, the owner.
Unlike other driving schools, they take a completely different approach that helps their students become confident drivers in Vancouver's busy and unpredictable roads. Their approach to teaching driving has been the cornerstone that has led to their continued success over the past 23 years.
>> Customized Instruction for Everyone
At Atlas Driving School, they tailor their lessons and instruction based on the student’s level, skills, and abilities. These customized classes are designed to build safe and confident driving habits that enable their students to be responsible drivers. They also conduct mock road tests and results of strong-route-specific training to understand what their students actually need and train them accordingly.
>> Driving Through Real-World Conditions
Atlas Driving School understands that anxiety is one of the biggest challenges that any student may face. They try to reduce driving-related anxiety even from day one. Through mock road tests and hands-on training in various conditions such as downtown congestion, heavy rain, steep inclines, and school zones, they prepare their students to drive through any unexpected situation while on the road.
>> Trained By Experts
Each lesson is conducted by highly experienced teachers. All of them have extensive training in each testing area. They emphasize the common mistakes beginners may make and guide their students through actual routes, high-fail zones, and key intersections. This helps their students to develop an attitude of “Yes, I can do it.”
“We take pride in watching students go from nervous beginners to confident, licensed drivers. We’re proud of our reputation, the size of our team, and the thousands of success stories we've helped create.”
About Atlas Driving School
Atlas Driving School, started as a one-man show by Keyvan in 2002, which today has grown into a thriving team aimed at making responsible and skilled drivers throughout the Lower Mainland Area. With their convenient scheduling appointments and a fleet of brand-new cars, they provide a seamless learning experience. Their core objective, “Drive with Confidence”, is not just a slogan, but a sense of pride that is deeply instilled in their services.
Atlas Driving School offers driving lessons for 4, 5, and 6 licenses in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Punjabi, Urdu, Farsi, French, Cantonese, Mandarin, Vietnamese and Turkish. They proudly serve the Lower Mainland Area, including Burnaby, White Rock, Richmond, North & West Vancouver, Ladner, Tsawwassen, Delta, Langley, Surrey and Coquitlam.
Looking Forward: Atlas Driving School is looking forward to reaching new milestones. They are now on a mission to expand their services to include chauffeur services through their ‘Atlas BlackCar Services.’ They are planning to add Class 4 training to enhance their services. Furthermore, new partnerships with schools and businesses are on the horizon for the school. All these initiatives will give the school a fresh drive and new momentum. Visit atlasdrivingschool.ca for more information or to book your appointment.
