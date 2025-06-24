Sports Global Market Report 2025: Projected To Grow From $477.8 Billion To $507.69 Billion

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Sports Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The sports market industry has experienced substantial growth in recent years, with its market size projected to grow from $477.8 billion in 2024 to $507.69 billion in 2025. It credits this surge to strong economic growth in emerging markets, rapid growth in ecommerce, rapid urbanization, multiple sports channels emergence, and high spending on sponsorships.

What Is the Anticipated Growth Rate And Market Size of The Global Sports Market?

The sports market size is predicted to continue its impressive growth in the next few years, forecasted to reach $635.42 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.8%. This expected growth during the forecast period can chiefly be belted to an increase in internet accessible devices, favorable government initiatives, and an upswing in sports tourism.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Sports Market?

The rising interest in sports worldwide is anticipated to propel the sports market growth going forward. This increased interest can be primarily attributed to rising disposable incomes, heightened health consciousness, and organized sports events' growing popularity. Consequently, sports facilities such as stadiums, arenas, and gymnasiums are facing an increased demand aligned with people's growing participation in physical activities.

Who Are The Key Industry Players In The Sports Market?

The sports market operates with several major companies, including Liberty Media Corporation, Life Time Group Hldgs, Futbol Club Barcelona, Maruhan, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp, Dallas Cowboys, Manchester City F.C., Real Madrid C.F., Heiwa Corporation, Manchester United Plc among others.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Sports Market?

Existing companies in the sports market are introducing innovative wearable gadgets, such as Vector Core, for a competitive edge. Vector Core is state-of-the-art hardware and technology that aids teams in data management and analysis.

How Is The Sports Market Segmented?

The sports market, as covered in this report, is segmented by type into Spectator Sports and Participatory Sports. Subsegments under Spectator sports include Professional Sports Leagues, Major Sporting Events, Esports And Competitive Gaming, Racing Events. Participatory sport subsegments include Recreational Sports, Team Sports, Individual Sports, Fitness And Wellness Activities.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Sports Market?

In 2024, North America emerged as the largest region in the sports market, with Africa expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Other regions scrutinized in the sports market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

