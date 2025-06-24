Creative Diagnostics Launches Effective Host Cell Protein ELISA Kits for Bioprocess Analysis

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative Diagnostics, a leading provider of assay kits, announces the Host Cell Protein ELISA Kits designed to support early biological agent development. These ELISA Kits provide HCP information to guide bioprocess optimization and reduce HCP levels which constitutes a significant component in bioprocess impurity analysis.

The residual HCP in the product may affect the safety and effectiveness of the product. A highly efficient, convenient and sensitive method is to use Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), which can comprehensively monitor and control residual HCP. Host Cell Protein ELISA Kits represent essential tools in biopharmaceutical development, providing critical analytical support for the detection and quantification of process-related impurities.

Creative Diagnostics' platform utilizes enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) technology to provide researchers with HCP assay kits for specific cell line expression systems. The Host Cell Protein (HCP) ELISA Kits offer an effective solution for biopharmaceutical quality control, and they have the advantage of high HCP coverage across diverse expression systems. Engineered for efficiency, these kits deliver rapid, user-friendly workflows with exceptional sensitivity, enabling precise detection of HCP contaminants. With specialized kits tailored for mammalian, bacterial, insect cell, and other gene expression systems, Creative Diagnostics' Host Cell Protein ELISA Kits provide researchers and manufacturers with a versatile toolkit, ensuring compliance with rigorous industry standards.

The HCP assay kits are tailored to specific cell line expression systems and support various applications across biopharmaceutical development. These kits help researchers detect residual HCP impurities in biologics at every stage of product development. These kits also enable precise detection and quantification of HCPs and offer validated data by their high sensitivity and accuracy. This promotes the safety and efficacy of drug products. Additionally, for quality control purposes, the HCP ELISA kits are ideal for process monitoring and are used to monitor the consistency of target molecules.

Creative Diagnostics provides customers with a robust range of HCP kits, including Mammalian HCP ELISA Kits, Bacterial HCP ELISA Kits, and other ELISA Kits. As a widely adopted platform in biopharmaceutical production, mammalian cells generate HCP and other process-related impurities during the production process. To quantify HCP from different mammalian recombinant systems, Creative Diagnostics offers Mammalian HCP ELISA Kits for different cell lines, including human lung adenocarcinoma cell line, human fetal lung fibroblasts, small hamster kidney fibroblasts, and Chinese hamster ovary cell line. In addition, Creative Diagnostics provides Bacterial HCP ELISA Kits which are designed to determine the presence of bacterial host cell protein contamination in products.

As an expert in the field of bioprocess impurity analysis, Creative Diagnostics has introduced Host Cell Protein ELISA Kits that help researchers easily tackle challenges in this area, providing effective research tools. For more information about the Host Cell Protein ELISA Kits and other ELISA Kits, please visit https://qbd.creative-diagnostics.com/products/host-cell-protein-elisa-kits.html.

About Creative Diagnostics

Creative Diagnostics is a leading provider of standardized testing kits and customized technical services for biopharmaceutical and biotech companies, CRO/CDMO, research institutions, and 3rd party testing institutions The company helps biopharmaceutical companies develop therapeutic proteins, vaccines, antibodies, plasma derivatives, and gene therapies to ensure the safety of biotherapeutics prior to human trials, regulatory approval and commercial release.

