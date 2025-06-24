Automotive Electric Coolant Valve Market to Grow $10 Billion by 2032, Driven by Smart Cooling Technologies

Automotive Electric Coolant Valve Market Growth

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rise in emission norms and fuel efficiency standards, growth in demand for hybrid and electric vehicles, and an increase in demand for hybrid and electric vehicles drive the growth of the global automotive electric coolant valve market.Allied Market Research recently published a report titled, “Automotive Electric Coolant Valve Market by Type, Modulation Type, Communication Protocol, Vehicle Type, and Voltage: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032.” According to the report, the global automotive electric coolant valve market size generated 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟑,𝟗𝟏𝟒.𝟓 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 and is projected to reach 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟏𝟎,𝟎𝟔𝟏.𝟏 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, growing at a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟖.𝟓𝟑% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A304661 🌱 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐏𝐮𝐬𝐡 𝐓𝐨𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬 𝐄𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥Government mandates for 𝐂𝐎₂ 𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 reductions are pushing automakers toward smarter, more efficient thermal management solutions. For example, the implementation of 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨 𝟔𝐝 𝐧𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 and 𝐁𝐒-𝐕𝐈 𝐧𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 has prompted increased adoption of electric coolant valves. These valves reduce parasitic engine losses and eliminate the need for belt-driven systems, helping OEMs meet tightening emission targets.According to the EU, 𝐩𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐤𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝟏𝟐% 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝟐.𝟓%, respectively, to total CO₂ emissions. Stricter performance standards introduced in 2020 led to a 𝟏𝟐% 𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 that year and 𝟏𝟐.𝟓% 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, reinforcing the impact of such technologies.𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐲 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲 𝐝𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐜𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩𝐬, 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐥𝐚𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐬, 𝐭𝐨 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠.⚫ In 𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, Hanon Systems invested USD $129 million to enhance facilities in Hungary, focusing on EV thermo parts manufacturing and digital integration in Székesfehérvár, Pécs, and Rétság.⚫ 𝐎𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 witnessed Modine Manufacturing Company expanding the production of EVantage thermal management systems in Pontevico, Italy, catering to heavy-duty, commercial, and specialty vehicles in Europe.⚫ In 𝐍𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, Hanon Systems inaugurated a dedicated eco-friendly vehicle components plant in Gyeongju-si, Korea, producing solutions for electric vehicles, including heat pump systems and coolant valve assemblies.⚫ Voss Fluid GmbH's strategic acquisition of HENZEL Automotive GmbH in 𝐒𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 strengthens Voss Group's automotive unit, fostering growth in thermal management with an enriched product portfolio encompassing thermostats, integrated sensors, and advanced function modules.🔋 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐇𝐲𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐝 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐅𝐮𝐞𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝The global shift toward 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐡𝐲𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐝 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬 is creating unprecedented opportunities for electric coolant valve manufacturers . These valves play a critical role in 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐄𝐕 𝐛𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 and power electronics. As per the International Energy Agency (IEA), global EV stock reached 𝟏𝟎 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎, a 𝟒𝟑% 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 from the previous year.In addition, the rising penetration of 𝟒𝟖𝐕 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐝 𝐡𝐲𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐝 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬—expected to reach 𝟐𝟓 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓—is driving demand for valves compatible with higher voltage operations. Automakers like 𝐓𝐨𝐲𝐨𝐭𝐚, 𝐁𝐌𝐖, 𝐑𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐮𝐥𝐭, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐮𝐝𝐢 are already integrating such systems to improve fuel economy and reduce emissions.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A304661 🧠 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡Leading automotive suppliers are developing 𝐧𝐞𝐱𝐭-𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐜𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐯𝐞𝐬 integrated with Brushless DC motors and intelligent control units. These enable variable speed operations, real-time coolant flow adjustment, and fault detection. Unlike traditional valves, smart valves consume less power and enhance vehicle safety through precision cooling.Even 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐞 (𝐈𝐂𝐄) vehicles are transitioning toward electric valves to eliminate accessory belts and pulleys, thereby improving fuel efficiency and supporting engine downsizing initiatives.🔄 𝐀𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 & 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠: 𝐀 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲The market is also witnessing growth in 𝐚𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, where traditional mechanical valves are being replaced with electric variants. Retrofitting enhances vehicle fuel efficiency and thermal system performance, especially in commercial fleets and passenger vehicles. Custom plug-and-play solutions are opening new revenue streams for suppliers.🌍 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 & 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧Emerging economies like 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚, 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐚, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐳𝐢𝐥 present vast market potential owing to increasing vehicle production and tightening emission norms . Establishing manufacturing hubs in these regions offers OEMs the dual advantage of serving both primary and aftermarket segments efficiently. In Asia-Pacific, the accelerated EV shift will further stimulate demand for advanced thermal solutions, particularly electric coolant valves.🏭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐲:𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞: Two-way, Three-way, Four-way, Five-way, and Others𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞: Pre-configured & Field-configurable𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐜𝐨𝐥: Direct Analog, Analog w/ Voltage Feedback, CAN, LIN, and Others𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞: Passenger Vehicles, Light-Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Trucks, Buses & Coaches, Off-highway Vehicles (construction, agriculture, industrial)𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐨𝐥𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞: 12V and 24V𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-electric-coolant-valve-market/purchase-options 🏆 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀Key companies profiled in the report include:𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩, 𝐙𝐡𝐞𝐣𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐡𝐮𝐚 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞, 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐰, 𝐕𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐅𝐥𝐮𝐢𝐝 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇, 𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐨., 𝐏𝐕 𝐂𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐧 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐕𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐜𝐨 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇, 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐯𝐞𝐬, 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬, 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐇𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐥, 𝐒𝐢𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐆, 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐧, 𝐑𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐀𝐆, 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐡 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇, 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐆, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐱 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐭𝐝.

