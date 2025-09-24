U.S. Sanitary Ware Market 2025 Trends: Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2018 to 2025, Claims AMR

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,"U.S. Sanitary Ware Market by Product Type, Material, Distribution Channel and Location: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025,"the U.S. sanitary ware market size was $4,334.0 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $5,687.3 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2018 to 2025. In 2017, the toilet sink/water close segment accounted for more than 33% of the market share in terms of value.

Sanitary ware are products installed in bathrooms such as water closets, toilet sinks, cisterns, washbasins etc. Sanitary ware items are generally made up of ceramics. However, sanitary wares are also manufactured using metals, glass, or plastics. The ceramic sanitary wares are cost effective, have excellent resistance to chemical attacks, and can withstand heavy loads as well.

There is a global shift in what people expect from their living spaces, including washrooms to rejuvenate and relax from an increasingly hectic lifestyle. As a result, the concept of a bathroom has evolved from its primitive utility. Now-a-days bathrooms are equipped with sophisticated range of solutions including but not limited to customized faucets, smart shower systems, countertop basins with thin rim thickness, and other easy to maintain, robust, and impact resistant sanitary ware. Moreover, ceramic sanitary ware are made using bentonite, clay, feldspar, kaolin, and silica sand. U.S. was the major producer of bentonite, accounting for nearly one-third of the combined global production in 2017. Abundant availability of raw material in the region decreases the initial investment cost and aids in market growth. In addition, retail distribution segment have gained significant momentum in the past few years. Emergence of bathroom boutiques and online channels has propelled sales of sanitary ware through retail channels. Furthermore, increase in trend of customization and bathroom concept will result in flourishing of such distribution channels in the U.S. region

The U.S. sanitary ware market analysis is based on product type, material, distribution channel, and location. Based on product type, the market is divided into wash basins, toilet sinks, pedestals, and cisterns. Based on material, it is classified into ceramics, pressed metals, acrylic plastic & Perspex, and others. Based on distribution channel, it is analyzed across retail distribution and wholesale distribution. Based on location, it is bifurcated into commercial and residential.

Key Findings of the U.S. Sanitary Ware Market:
The toilet sinks segment was the highest contributor to the U.S. sanitary ware market in 2017, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8%.
There is a continuous increase in the demand for ceramic sanitary ware. The demand is projected to grow at with a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.
Bathroom boutiques, customization and concept bathrooms are the some of the emerging U.S. sanitary ware market trends.
Residential segment is projected to exhibit rapid growth in the U.S. sanitary ware market, owing to easing regulations, high foreign direct investment, and establishment of R&D centers in the region. Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the CAGR of 7.6% from 2018 to 2025.
In terms of value U.S. accounts for about 17% of the global sanitary ware market.

The key players profiled in the report includes Geberit AG

LIXIL Group Corporation

Jaquar Group

HSIL Limited

LAUFEN Bathrooms AG

CERA Sanitaryware Limited

Corona

Kohler Co.

TOTO Ltd

Lecico Egypt

Masco Corporation (Delta Faucet Company)

Elkay Manufacturing Company

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.

Villeroy & Boch

Duravit AG

USCT Bath

